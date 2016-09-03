AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Some Detroit blacks not rolling out welcome mat for Trump

DETROIT (AP) — Toni McIlwain believes that as a candidate for president, Donald Trump has a right to go anywhere he wants. But, she says, it takes a lot of nerve for him to visit Detroit.

Many black people here, she says, are still stung by the Republican presidential nominee’s visit to Michigan last month, when he went before a mostly white audience and declared, “You live in your poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed.” He asked, rhetorically, what blacks had to lose by voting for him instead of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“People picked up on” Trump saying “you’re all just crap,” said McIlwain, who for years ran a community center that offered education and drug prevention programs in one of Detroit’s most distressed neighborhoods.

“He generalized the total black community. How dare you talk to us like that and talk about us like that?” she said.

Trump is going to Detroit to make what appears to be a late attempt to woo black voters roughly two months before the general election. Unlike his usual campaign stops where he confidently addressed mostly white crowds that supported him and his plans for the country, Trump’s visit will be more intimate.

___

WHY IT MATTERS: Issues at stake in election

WASHINGTON (AP) — A selection of issues at stake in the presidential election and their impact on Americans, in brief:

CLIMATE CHANGE

It’s as if Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton live on two entirely different Earths: one warming, one not. Clinton says climate change threatens us all, while Trump repeatedly tweets that global warming is a hoax.

Measurements and scientists say Clinton’s Earth is much closer to the warming reality. And it is worsening.

The world is on pace for the hottest year on record, breaking marks set in 2015, 2014 and 2010. It is about 1.8 degrees warmer than a century ago.

___

China ratifies Paris climate deal ahead of G-20 summit

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — China announced on Saturday that it has ratified the emissions-cutting agreement reached last year in Paris, giving a big boost to efforts to bring the accord into effect by the end of this year.

The United States was also expected to announce that it was formally joining the Paris Agreement in advance of the Group of 20 summit that starts Sunday in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou. Obama landed in Hangzhou Saturday and was scheduled to speak about climate change shortly afterward.

While tensions have risen between Beijing and Washington during Obama’s term over issues including cyber hacking, the South China Sea and the planned deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in China’s neighbor South Korea, combating climate change is one area where both countries have stressed they can work together.

China is the top emitter of man-made carbon dioxide emissions, and the United States is second. Together, they produce 38 percent of the world’s man-made carbon dioxide emissions.

Both were key to getting an agreement in Paris last year. To build momentum for a deal, they set a 2030 deadline for emissions to stop rising and announced their “shared conviction that climate change is one of the greatest threats facing humanity.”

___

Arriving in China, Obama promotes climate legacy

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Launching his final tour through Asia, President Barack Obama arrived in China on Saturday planning to spotlight U.S.-Chinese cooperation on climate change. The emerging partnership between the two biggest carbon emitters is a bright spot of Obama’s uneven eight-year project to reshape U.S. relations in Asia.

Obama, visiting this scenic Chinese city for the annual summit of Group of 20 industrialized and emerging economies, stepped off Air Force one onto a red carpet, where an honor guard dressed in white and carrying bayonets lined his path. A young girl presented Obama with flowers and he shook hands with officials before entering his motorcade.

But the welcome ceremony didn’t go entirely smoothly. A Chinese official kept reporters and some top White House aides away from the president, prompting a U.S. official to intervene. The Chinese official then yelled: “This is our country. This is our airport.”

Ahead of his arrival, Obama made clear he viewed the valedictory trip as a moment to burnish his legacy.

His agenda includes remarks on global warming and a meeting with host Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders were expected to announce their nations had formally taking part in the Paris Agreement to cut emissions of gases that contribute to global warming. The announcement means the accord could take force by the end of the year, a faster than anticipated timeline.

___

After slamming Florida, Hermine threatens East Coast

DEKLE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The first hurricane to hit Florida in more than a decade wiped away beachside buildings and toppled trees onto homes Friday before plowing inland on a path that could send it rolling up the densely populated East Coast with heavy rain, high winds and flooding.

Hermine (her-MEEN) quickly weakened to a tropical storm and was spinning inland along the North Carolina coast late Friday. But the National Hurricane Center predicted it would regain hurricane strength late in the weekend after emerging over the Atlantic Ocean. The system could then lash coastal areas as far north as Connecticut and Rhode Island through Labor Day.

“Anyone along the U.S. East Coast needs to be paying close attention this weekend,” said Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman for the National Hurricane Center.

In Florida, Hermine’s main impact came in the form of power outages and damage from storm surges. A homeless man south of Gainesville died when a tree fell on him, Gov. Rick Scott said.

He later took to a Blackhawk helicopter to visit the coastal communities of Cedar Key and Steinhatchee hit hard by the damage from flooding and storm surge that crumpled docks and washed out homes and businesses.

___

French uproar creates opportunity for Israeli burkini makers

HOD HASHARON, Israel (AP) — France’s burkini controversy is boosting the bottom line for Israeli makers of modest women’s swimwear.

The country, home to large populations of conservative Jewish and Muslim women, has cultivated a local industry of modest swimsuits, and the full-body outfits that have caused uproar in France have been a common sight on Israeli beaches for several years.

Marci Rapp was among the first to enter the industry after she moved to Jerusalem from Toronto in 2008. The warm Mediterranean climate presented a fashion challenge because she keeps her arms and legs covered, in keeping with Jewish rules of modesty.

“I had nothing to wear,” she said. “I couldn’t find something that was suitable for me to feel comfortable when I was more covered.”

Rapp started the MarSea Modest swimwear company, which sells dresses, shorts, shirts and head coverings made of lightweight, chlorine-resistant Italian fabric, sewn in Tel Aviv. Business has grown at least 10 percent a year since she started, she said, in part due to her energetic sales tactics — such as handing out flyers to women wearing drenched long skirts at the beach.

___

Uzbekistan’s autocratic president to be buried

MOSCOW (AP) — Islam Karimov, whose harsh and ill-tempered rule governed Uzbekistan for a quarter-century, is to be buried in his home city of Samarkand.

The death of 78-year-old Karimov, the only president Uzbekistan has had since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, was announced by the government on Friday after he suffered a stroke. The end of Karimov’s monolithic presidency leaves no apparent successor, as well as concern that the ensuing political uncertainty could leave an opening for Islamic extremists to coalesce.

On Saturday, thousands of Uzbeks lined streets in Tashkent as a cortege carried Karimov’s casket to the airport, from which it was to be flown to Samarkand, an ancient Silk Road city renowned for its Islamic architecture.

___

Duterte declares ‘state of lawlessness’ after bomb kills 14

DAVAO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared a nationwide “state of lawlessness” Saturday after suspected Abu Sayyaf extremists detonated a bomb that killed 14 people and wounded about 70 in his southern hometown.

Duterte, who inspected the scene of Friday night’s attack at a night market in downtown Davao city, said his declaration did not amount to an imposition of martial law. It would allow troops to be deployed in urban centers to back up the police in setting up checkpoints and increasing patrols, he said.

An Abu Sayyaf spokesman, Abu Rami, claimed responsibility for the blast near the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Davao University and a five-star hotel, but Duterte said investigators were looking at other possible suspects, including drug syndicates, which he has targeted in a bloody crackdown.

“These are extraordinary times and I supposed that I’m authorized to allow the security forces of this country to do searches,” Duterte told reporters at the scene of the attack, asking the public to cooperate and be vigilant.

“We’re trying to cope up with a crisis now. There is a crisis in this country involving drugs, extrajudicial killings and there seems to be an environment of lawless violence,” said Duterte, who served as mayor of Davao for years before elected to the presidency in June.

___

AP EXPLAINS: Saints, miracles and Mother Teresa

VATICAN CITY (AP) — For many of the poor and destitute whom Mother Teresa served, the tiny nun was a living saint. Many at the Vatican would agree, but the Catholic Church nevertheless has a grueling process to make it official, involving volumes of historical research, the hunt for miracles and teams of experts to weigh the evidence. In Mother Teresa’s case, the process will come to a formal end Sunday when Pope Francis declares the church’s newest saint. Here’s a look at the process:

MAKING SAINTS

The process to find a new saint usually begins in the diocese where he or she lived or died; in Mother Teresa’s case, Kolkata.

A postulator — essentially the cheerleader spearheading the project — gathers testimony and documentation and presents the case to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints. If the congregation’s experts agree the candidate lived a virtuous life, the case is forwarded to the pope, who signs a decree attesting to the candidate’s “heroic virtues.”

If the postulator finds someone was healed after praying for the candidate’s intercession, and if the cure cannot be medically explained, the case is presented to the congregation as the possible miracle needed for beatification, the first major hurdle in the saint-making process.

___

Michael Phelps has ‘never seen’ Ryan Lochte’s dance moves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Phelps isn’t sure what kind of moves Ryan Lochte has planned for “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I’ve never seen him dance,” the 23-time Olympic gold medalist said Friday at the “Call of Duty” fan convention in Inglewood, California.

Lochte is competing against such celebs as rapper Vanilla Ice and “The Brady Bunch” actress Maureen McCormick in the ABC dancing competition’s latest season.

Phelps said he isn’t planning a trip to the ballroom to root for his teammate, the beleaguered swimmer who is facing charges from Brazilian police that he filed a false robbery report during the recent Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“I have a very busy schedule,” Phelps said. “I’m getting married at the end of the year and have some work here and there. I don’t know if I’ll be able to make it.”