Pakistan police say Bradford woman was raped before murder

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani police spokeswoman says a British woman of Pakistani origin was raped before she was allegedly strangled to death by her ex-husband.

Nabila Ghazanfar said Saturday that Samia Shahid, a 28-year-old woman from Bradford, was found dead in July of what were assumed to be natural causes. After Shahid’s husband accused her family members of killing her, a police probe confirmed that she had been strangled.

Ghazanfar said a forensic examination now confirms that Shahid was raped before her death.

She said the woman’s former husband, Mohammad Shakeel, is a main suspect in the murder case.

Shahid’s husband Mukhtar Kazim also accuses her family members of conspiring in the crime by telling her that her father was critically ill in order to lure her back to Pakistan.