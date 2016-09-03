Democrats counting on Indiana as they eye Senate takeover

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Senate candidates around the country, from Wisconsin to Florida, are bracing for Donald Trump to lose their states, and they’re looking for ways to win in spite of him.

In Indiana, GOP Senate nominee Todd Young is facing a completely different, but arguably even more frustrating challenge.

His opponent is former Democratic Sen. Evan Bayh (BY). Bayh shocked Young and pretty much everyone else when he got into the race less than two months ago at the urging of Senate Democratic leaders

Since then, Bayh’s barely talked about Trump, who’s expected to win Indiana. But then he barely talks about Todd Young either, or really much about politics at all.