Mother of missing boy: Remains found; no comment from feds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The mother of a Minnesota boy missing since 1989 says his remains have been found.

Patty Wetterling said in a text message to KARE-TV that 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling “has been found and our hearts are broken.”

Wetterling did not immediately respond to calls and text messages from The Associated Press. Federal authorities declined to comment.

The mystery of Jacob’s abduction has intrigued Minnesota residents for more than two decades. In the years afterward, Patty Wetterling became a nationally recognized advocate for missing children.