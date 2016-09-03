The Latest: Officer shot during stop in critical condition

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on a shootout between police and suspects in Atlantic City (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Authorities say a New Jersey police officer remains in critical condition after he was shot during an exchange of gunfire outside an Atlantic City casino.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Diane Ruberton said Saturday that the officer underwent surgery Saturday morning after the shooting that left one suspect dead.

Ruberton says investigators are searching for five people she described as suspects or persons of interest.

The officer was shot after a car stop of three men near a parking garage of Caesars casino. Prosecutors didn’t say why the car was originally pulled over.

Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian says the shooting is a sad commentary on society and is an example of what happens when too many guns are in the wrong hands.

___

8:50 a.m.

New Jersey police say a suspect was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire outside an Atlantic City casino and one police officer has been seriously wounded.

Atlantic City police Chief Henry White said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday after officers stopped a car with three men near a parking garage of Caesars casino.

White says at least one of the men in the car opened fire. Police were still looking for two other suspects and have closed streets in the area.

The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian says the shooting is a sad commentary on society and is an example of what happens when too many guns are in the wrong hands.

___

7:40 a.m.

New Jersey police say a suspect has been fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire outside an Atlantic City casino and one police officer has been wounded.

News media are reporting the Atlantic City police officer was seriously wounded in the early morning shootout Saturday near a parking garage of Caesars Casino. The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

According to Philly.com, Police Chief Henry White says the officer was undergoing surgery.

Authorities were looking for at least two other suspects and have closed streets in the area.

Police did not immediately return a call for further details.