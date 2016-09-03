Police: NC mother and her boyfriend put child in dryer

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a North Carolina mother and her boyfriend after they put a child under 12 into a clothes dryer.

Burlington Police Sgt. Jennifer Matherly said in a news release that the child suffered minor injuries and was given to relatives after officers investigated the case Friday.

Matherly says the child’s mother, 25-year-old Heather Rowland, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse and her boyfriend 37-year-old Eric Chambers is charged with assault on a child under 12.

Both remain in jail after bond was set. It wasn’t known if they had attorneys.