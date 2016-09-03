Police: 1,000 rush stage at outdoor concert in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say they’ve had to clear an outdoor concert stage after more than 1,000 people rushed it during a Labor Day weekend show.

Fans at the Budweiser Made in America Festival tell Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2bO51J0 ) that hip hop artist Jay Electronica was performing Saturday evening when Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert walked by the stage, attracting attention. They say Electronica then began calling for people to join him on stage.

The performance was temporarily interrupted when security guards could not make the crowd leave and police arrived. There were no arrests.

More than 30 artists are performing on multiple stages during the two-day festival, which continues Sunday. The Made in America festival, a Labor Day tradition in Philadelphia, is being curated by Jay Z.

