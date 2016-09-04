AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Pope declares Mother Teresa a saint and model of mercy

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis declared Mother Teresa a saint on Sunday, honoring the tiny nun who cared for the world’s most destitute and holding her up as a model for a Catholic Church that goes to the peripheries to find poor, wounded souls.

Applause erupted in St. Peter’s Square even before Francis finished pronouncing the rite of canonization at the start of Mass, evidence of the admiration Mother Teresa enjoyed from Christians and non-Christians alike.

For Francis, Mother Teresa put into action his ideal of the church as a merciful “field hospital” for the poorest of the poor, those suffering both material and spiritual poverty. By canonizing her during his Jubilee Year of Mercy, he in some ways is making her the icon of his entire pontificate.

Hundreds of Missionaries of Charity sisters in their trademark blue-trimmed saris had front-row seats at the Mass, sitting under a searing hot sun and blue skies alongside 1,500 homeless people and 13 heads of state or government, including Queen Sofia of Spain.

“Her heart, she gave it to the world,” said Charlotte Samba, a 52-year-old mother of three who travelled with a church group from Gabon for the Mass. “Mercy, forgiveness, good works: It is the heart of a mother for the poor.”

Significant events in the life of Mother Teresa

With Sunday’s canonization of Mother Teresa, Pope Francis honored the tiny nun who cared for the “poorest of the poor” as the epitome of his call for mercy. Here are some significant dates in the life of the Catholic Church’s newest saint:

1910: Agnes Gonxe Bojaxhiu is born on Aug. 26 in Skopje, in what is now Macedonia, the youngest of three children of an Albanian builder.

1928: Becomes a novitiate in Ireland of the Loreto order, which ran mission schools in India, and takes the name Sister Teresa.

1929: Arrives in Kolkata to teach at St. Mary’s High School.

1937: Takes final vows and the name Mother Teresa.

Trade tensions overshadow global economic summit

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — European Union leaders called Sunday for China to take action on its bloated steel industry and defended an order to Ireland to collect taxes from Apple, highlighting the trade tensions looming over a global economic summit.

The Group of 20 meeting of leaders of the United States, China, Germany and other major economies “must urgently find a solution” to excess steel production, said Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission. He called on Beijing to accept a monitoring mechanism for overproduction that Beijing’s trading partners blame for low prices and job losses.

Juncker also rejected U.S. criticism of the order for Ireland to collect $14.5 billion in back taxes from Apple. An EU panel ruled the company’s low taxes were improper government aid.

“Free trade must be fair trade,” Juncker said at a news conference with Donald Tusk, president of the European Council.

The toughly worded comments reflected the political pressures on governments at a time of weak global economic growth that is fueling demands to protect local industries.

US, Russia talks on Syria to go into Monday; no deal yet

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says the United States will not rush into a deal with Russia to try to end Syria’s civil war.

Kerry has been negotiating with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in China. They are discussing a ceasefire between Syria’s government and moderate rebels, and a possible U.S.-Russian military partnership against extremist groups.

Kerry says they’ve worked out many technical issues but others are unresolved.

Kerry says he and Lavrov plan to meet again Monday. He says the U.S. will take the time needed to ensure the agreement has the best chance for success.

Several previous U.S.-Russia deals on Syria have failed to halt the violence.

OBAMA LEGACY: Quiet but big changes in energy, pollution

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Mostly unnoticed amid the political brawl over climate change, America has undergone a quiet transformation in how and where it gets its energy during Barack Obama’s presidency, slicing the nation’s output of polluting gases that are warming Earth.

As politicians tangled in the United States and on the world stage, the U.S. slowly but surely moved away from emissions-spewing coal and toward cleaner fuels like natural gas, nuclear, wind and solar. The shift has put the U.S. closer to achieving the goal Obama set to cut emissions by more than a quarter over the next 15 years, but experts say it is nowhere near enough to prevent the worst effects of global warming.

The overlooked changes took center stage Saturday in China. Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping entered the world’s two worst polluters into a historic agreement to ratchet down heat-trapping pollution. Obama hailed “the investments that we made to allow for incredible innovation in clean energy.”

U.S. Department of Energy statistics show jolts in where America gets its volts:

— In 2008, 48 percent of America’s electricity came from coal, the dirtiest power source; now it’s about 30 percent. That’s less than the combined U.S. output of carbon-free nuclear and renewable energy.

Trump tells black congregation he wants to fix ‘many wrongs’

DETROIT (AP) — Criticized for urging black voters to support him while speaking to mostly white audiences, Donald Trump visited a predominantly black church to call for a “civil rights agenda for our time.”

“I am here to listen to you,” the Republican presidential nominee told the congregation at the Great Faith Ministries International, where he swayed to songs of worship and read scripture.

“I’m here today to learn,” said Trump, who is Presbyterian.

Trump, who vowed to fix the “many wrongs” facing African-Americans, has been stepping up his outreach to minority voters in recent weeks as he tries to expand his appeal beyond his GOP base. The church visit Saturday marked a rare appearance by Trump in front of a largely minority audience.

“This is the first African-American church he’s been in, y’all!” said Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, who introduced Trump. “Now it’s a little different from a Presbyterian church.”

Hermine kills 2, ruins beach weekends in northward march

The once-and-future Hurricane Hermine regained strength Saturday as it moved slowly up the Eastern Seaboard and made a mess of the holiday weekend.

Hermine (her-MEEN) already caused two deaths, damaged properties and left hundreds of thousands without electricity from Florida to Virginia. It spawned a tornado in North Carolina and closed beaches as far north as New York.

“This is not a beach weekend for anyone in the Mid-Atlantic to the northeast,” said Eric Blake, a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Hermine rose up over the Gulf of Mexico and hit Florida on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm across Georgia.

By 5 a.m. Sunday, Hermine’s top sustained winds remained at 65 mph (100 kph) as it moved east-northeast at 12 mph (19 kph). The storm, expected to turn northward on Sunday, was centered about 255 miles southeast of Ocean City, Maryland.

May warns of ‘difficult times’ as UK prepares to exit the EU

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned that Britain faces some “difficult times” as it prepares to leave the European Union following the June referendum.

She told the Andrew Marr Show in an interview broadcast Sunday that not all would be “plain sailing” as Britain withdraws from the 28-nation bloc.

She said in her first extended interview since taking office that she will not call an early election because Britain needs stability.

The prime minister spoke to Marr before leaving for China for the G-20 summit. She said she would not “pretend” leaving the EU would be easy despite some encouraging recent economic news.

Nevertheless, May says she is certain Britain will make a success of its departure from the bloc and will also find economic opportunities outside the EU.

Hong Kong election highlights rising anti-China mood

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kongers voted Sunday in the specially administered Chinese city’s most crucial election since the handover from Britain in 1997, the outcome of which could pave the way for a fresh round of political confrontations over Beijing’s control of the city.

The vote for Legislative Council lawmakers is set to test the unity of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp as a new generation of radical activists, who emerged in the wake of 2014 pro-democracy street protests, joined the race.

They’re hoping to ride a rising tide of anti-China sentiment as they challenge formidably resourced pro-Beijing rivals for seats. Many of the newcomers back the previously unthinkable idea of independence for Hong Kong, which has added to divisions with the broader pro-democracy movement and overshadowed the election. Last month, officials disqualified six pro-independence candidates in an attempt to tamp down the debate, though other candidates with similar views made the cut.

Hong Kongers feel they have few other negotiating tactics left in their battle for genuine democracy as Beijing takes an increasingly hard-line stance.

“It’s bleak, but I think if China doesn’t leave us to do what we want, I think the only way is to fight for independence,” said Aron Yuen, a 34-year-old college lecturer, as he stood in line of about 100 other people to cast their ballots.

Officers threaten to boycott 49ers games, chief vows safety

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Clara police chief has vowed to continue providing a safe environment at San Francisco home games after the union representing his officers threatened to boycott policing the stadium if the 49ers don’t discipline Colin Kaepernick for criticizing police and refusing to stand during the national anthem.

Chief Michael Sellers said in a statement Saturday that he will urge union leadership to put citizens’ safety first.

Kaepernick’s “blanket statements disparaging the law enforcement profession are hurtful and do not help bring the country together,” Sellers said. “As distasteful as his actions are, these actions are protected by the Constitution. Police officers are here to protect the rights of every person, even if we disagree with their position.”

In a letter sent to the 49ers, the police union complained that Kaepernick’s “inappropriate behavior” has “threatened our harmonious working relationship.”

“The board of directors of the Santa Clara Police Officer’s Association has a duty to protect its members and work to make all of their working environments free of harassing behavior,” the letter reads.