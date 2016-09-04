Former Istanbul police chief jailed in post-coup sweep

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a former Istanbul police chief has been sent to jail as part of the probe into the movement allegedly behind an abortive military coup.

Anadolu said Sunday former police chief Huseyin Capkin and three other top city officials have been detained for their suspected links with the movement led by U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen. Ankara alleges Gulen was responsible for the violent July 15 coup attempt that left over 270 people dead. Gulen denies any involvement.

Gulen is accused of leading a campaign to overthrow the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Tens of thousands of civil servants have been arrested or lost their jobs over alleged links to the coup plotters.