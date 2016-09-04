BC-AP News Digest 5:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

—————-

TOP STORIES

—————-

CHINA-G20 – European Union leaders call for China to take action on its bloated steel industry and defend an order to Ireland to collect taxes from Apple, highlighting the trade tensions looming over a global economic summit. By Business Writer Joe Mcdonald. SENT: 750 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing. With CHINA-G20-THE LATEST; CHINA-G20-BRITAIN – Britain’s May seeks out new trading relations post-Brexit (sent).

VATICAN-MOTHER TERESA – Pope Francis declares Mother Teresa a saint, honoring the tiny nun who cared for the world’s most destitute and holding her up as a model for a Catholic Church that goes to the peripheries to find poor, wounded souls. By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 960 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing. With MOTHER TERESA-THE LATEST; MOTHER TERESA-TIMELINE – Significant events in the life of Mother Teresa (sent).

CAMPAIGN 2016 – Criticized for urging black voters to support him while speaking to mostly white audiences, Donald Trump visits a predominantly black church to call for a “civil rights agenda for our time.” By Jill Colvin and Corey Williams. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SYRIA DIPLOMACY – The United States and Russia negotiate feverishly toward an elusive deal to end more than five years of violence in Syria and to potentially team up militarily against the Islamic State group. President Barack Obama says the U.S. is skeptical a new deal would hold where others have faltered. By Josh Lederman and Kathleen Hennessey. UPCOMING: 800 words by 6 a.m., photos.

OBAMA LEGACY-ENERGY – The United States undergoes a quiet transformation in how and where it gets its energy during Barack Obama’s presidency. Mostly unnoticed amid the political brawl over climate change, the U.S. slices its output of polluting gases that are warming Earth. By Seth Borenstein and Josh Lederman. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER-HERMINE – Tropical Storm Hermine regains strength as it moves slowly up the Eastern Seaboard and makes a mess of the holiday weekend. Hermine causes two deaths, damages properties and leaves hundreds of thousands without electricity from Florida to Virginia. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 640 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing. With TROPICAL WEATHER-HERMINE-THE LATEST; TROPICAL WEATHER-HAWAII – People marvel at surf after Hawaii hurricane watch canceled (sent).

————————————-

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

————————————-

KAEPERNICK-ANTHEM – Officers threaten to boycott 49ers games, chief vows safety. SENT: 400 words, photos.

LA SKYSCRAPER – Los Angeles skyscraper tops out as tallest Western building. SENt: 90 words, photos.

PEOPLE-LENA DUNHAM – Lena Dunham apologizes to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. SENT: 140 words, photo.

——————–

INTERNATIONAL

——————–

HONG KONG-ELECTION – Hong Kongers vote in the specially administered Chinese city’s most crucial election since the handover from Britain in 1997, the outcome of which could pave the way for a fresh round of political confrontations over Beijing’s control of the city. SENT: 670 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing. With HONG KONG-ELECTION-THE LATEST.

BRITAIN-EU – British Prime Minister Theresa May warns that Britain faces some “difficult times” as it prepares to leave the European Union following the June referendum. SENT: 300 words, photos.

GERMANY-ELECTION – A nationalist, anti-immigration party looks set to perform strongly in a state election in the eastern German region where Chancellor Angela Merkel has her political base. SENT: 490 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing; polls close at noon.

————–

NATIONAL

————–

OIL PIPELINE PROTEST – A protest of a four-state, $3.8 billion oil pipeline turns violent after tribal officials say construction crews destroyed American Indian burial and cultural sites on private land in southern North Dakota. SENT: 530 words.

OLD ABDUCTION-MINNESOTA – The remains of Jacob Wetterling, an 11-year-old boy kidnapped from a rural Minnesota road nearly 27 years ago, are identified, authorities say, providing long-awaited answers to a mystery that has captivated residents and sparked changes in sex offender laws. SENT: 730 words, photos.

JAIL SHOOTING – Two unarmed officers are critically injured after being shot by a visitor in the lobby of a central California jail, authorities say. SENT: 350 words, photos, video.

————————

