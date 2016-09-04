Lawmakers likely to do what they do best: the bare minimum

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers return to Washington this week for an abbreviated election-season session in which they will likely do what they do best: the bare minimum.

All Congress must do this month is keep the government from shutting down on Oct. 1 and, with any luck, finally provide money for the fight against the mosquito-borne Zika virus.

Republicans controlling Congress promise they won’t stumble now, but the weeks ahead could prove tricky.

The stopgap spending measure is sure to pass. The alternative is Republicans would get the blame for a government shutdown — as they did in 2013.