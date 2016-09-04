Promising outsiders, Trump team led by Christie insiders

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Donald Trump is pledging that the administration he leads will bring sweeping change to Washington. So far, that promise comes with a heavy New Jersey tilt.

Chris Christie was passed over as Trump’s running mate, but the New Jersey governor and some of his closest allies could leave a lasting mark on a Trump administration, should Trump win the presidency in November.

Christie is chairman of Trump’s transition team. He’s assembling a team of advisers who would be set to help run federal agencies and put in place Trump’s policies.