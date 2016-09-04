US, Russia come up short on Syria deal; more talks Monday

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The United States and Russia came up short Sunday on a deal to end years of brutal fighting between Syria’s Russian-backed government and U.S.-supported rebels. Negotiations were to continue Monday, even as a dispirited President Barack Obama doubted the diplomacy would ever pay off.

Russia and the U.S. have sought for weeks to secure a cease-fire between Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government and moderate rebels that would expand access for hundreds of thousands of civilians caught in the crossfire. The strategy has hinged on an unlikely U.S.-Russian militarily partnership against extremist groups operating in Syria.

But beyond the Islamic State and al-Qaida, the two powers have conflicting views about who fits in that category.

“We’re not there yet,” Obama said on the sidelines of an economic summit in China, where across town U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were trying to hash out the deal. “It’s premature for us to say that there is a clear path forward, but there is the possibility at least for us to make some progress on that front.”

A senior State Department official said the talks faltered on Saturday when Russia pulled back from agreement on issues the U.S. negotiators believed had been settled. The official, who wasn’t authorized to discuss negotiations publicly and requested anonymity, didn’t elaborate. Kerry and Lavrov were consulting with their governments before talks resume on Monday.

The conflict has killed as many as a half-million people since 2011 and caused millions of Syrians to flee their homes, contributing to a global migration crisis. Amid the chaos, IS has emerged as a global terror threat.

Kerry and Lavrov’s talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 economic summit represent their third significant attempt since July to finalize a new U.S.-Russian military partnership that Moscow has long sought. The package would include provisions so aid can reach besieged areas of Syria and measures to prevent Assad’s government from bombing areas where U.S.-backed rebels are operating.

U.S. officials have said that as part of a deal, Russia would have to halt offensives by Assad’s government, something it has failed to do over months of diplomatic efforts. And the U.S. must get rebels to break ranks with the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front, a task that grew tougher after its fighters last month successfully broke the siege of Aleppo, Syria’s largest city and the site of fierce recent fighting.

Negotiators had been hopeful a deal could come together while world leaders gathered in China, and American officials were optimistic enough that they invited reporters to an expected announcement by Kerry and Lavrov. But officials removed Lavrov’s podium just before Kerry came out — alone — to announce that no agreement had been finalized. A planned conference call with journalists to discuss the deal was abruptly canceled.

“We’re not going to rush,” said Kerry, who has negotiated several failed truces with Russia in recent months.

He said the two sides had worked through many technical issues but said the U.S. didn’t want to enter into an illegitimate agreement. In recent days, the State Department has said it only wants a nationwide cease-fire between Assad’s military and the rebels, and not another “cessation of hostilities” that is time-limited and only stops fighting in some cities and regions.

Negotiators on both sides have spent weeks poring over maps of potential areas where opposition groups operate and where Assad’s forces would be prohibited from launching airstrikes. The idea is for Russia to use its significant influence over Assad to ensure compliance with the deal.

But the U.S. has long been wary on the military coordination part of the deal, because it says Russia has mainly targeted moderate, U.S.-backed opposition groups in a bid to prop up Assad. The U.S. wants Russia to focus exclusively on IS and al-Qaida-linked groups. Both Defense Secretary Ash Carter and National Intelligence Director James Clapper have expressed misgivings about sharing intelligence and targeting information with Moscow.

Neither side explained Sunday in detail what sticking points remain. Kerry said the U.S. wanted a deal with the best chance for survival. Lavrov’s deputy, Sergei Ryabkov, said a deal was “close” but said Washington had to dissociate itself from Nusra.

“Many of the groups considered acceptable by the U.S. have actually affiliated with the Nusra Front, while the Nusra Front is using them to avoid being attacked,” Ryabkov told Russian media, citing a longstanding complaint of his government.

