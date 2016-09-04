Massachusetts court to hear appeal in mail bomb killing

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court is set to hear arguments in an appeal filed by a man convicted of killing a woman by putting a pipe bomb in a package on her front porch.

Steven Caruso is serving a life sentence after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Sandra Berfield in 2000.

Caruso was a regular customer at the restaurant where Berfield worked as a waitress. She told police that after she rejected his request for a date, he began stalking her.

Caruso insists he is not the person who planted the mail bomb. He also cites legal reasons he should get a new trial, including the testimony of a jailhouse snitch Caruso claims fabricated a story about him incriminating himself in Berfield’s killing.

Oral arguments are Friday.