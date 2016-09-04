Truncated Hermine TV alert wrongly airs evacuation order

ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Officials notifying Long Island, New York, TV watchers about the impact of storm system Hermine mistakenly advised an entire county to evacuate.

The truncated emergency notification was sent out Saturday night.

Suffolk County officials said Sunday they created an advisory notifying viewers that a voluntary evacuation order had been issued — but just for Fire Island. That’s a thin strip of land off of Long Island’s southern shore and a popular summertime destination.

But somehow the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s broadcast system only sent the first part of the message, notifying viewers across the county that an evacuation had been ordered.

Suffolk officials say as soon as they realized there was a mix-up, they sent another message to clarify.

FEMA said it was investigating what caused the shortened message.