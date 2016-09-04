After hacking, Leslie Jones makes proud return to Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Undeterred by the hacking of her personal website, Leslie Jones returned to Twitter to pledge that she will “always get back up.”

The “Ghostbusters” star had been harassed with racist messages on social media and her website was hacked in late August. She has since stayed quiet but on Saturday night, she began tweeting again, voicing, among other things, her love for “The Golden Girls.”

On Sunday, she told concerned fans “I’m sooooo OK, really.” She added that she “will always be funny.”

Jones said that she’s been through a lot in her life “and I will always get back up.”