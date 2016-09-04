BC-AP News Digest 6 pm

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

VATICAN-MOTHER TERESA — Elevating the “saint of the gutters” to one of the Catholic Church’s highest honors, Pope Francis praises Mother Teresa for her radical dedication to society’s outcasts and her courage in shaming world leaders for the “crimes of poverty they themselves created.” By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 1,160 words, photos, video. WITH: MOTHER TERESA-TIMELINE – Significant events in the life of Mother Teresa (sent).

SYRIA —Turkish troops and allied Syrian rebels expel the Islamic State group from the last strip of territory it controlled along the Syrian-Turkish border, effectively sealing the extremists’ self-styled caliphate off from the outside world, Turkey’s state-run news agency report. By Bassem Mroue and Zeynep Bilginsoy. SENT: 610 words, photos. WITH: SYRIA-THE LATEST; SYRIA DIPLOMACY — The United States and Russia come up short on a deal to end years of brutal fighting between Syria’s Russian-backed government and U.S.-supported rebels. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CHINA-G20 — Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for leaders of the United States, Germany and other major economies to resist pressure to raise trade barriers as they open a two-day summit amid sluggish global growth and disputes over China’s steel exports and Apple’s Irish tax bill. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 980 words, photos.

CAMPAIGN 2016-ROAD TO 270 — If Hillary Clinton carries Arizona in November, there’s a good chance it won’t be because Democrats on their own have flipped a reliable GOP state. Instead, she may have Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson to thank. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 830 words, photos. WITH: CAMPAIGN 2016-ROAD TO 270-GLANCE — A look at how AP rates the race and the road to 270 electoral votes. SENT: 260 words, graphic.

DRUG OVERDOSES-FOUR HOURS IN HUNTINGTON — The first call came in at 3:25 p.m. A woman, blue and barely breathing, had overdosed while driving and crashed her car. As paramedics revived her, their radios erupted. What started as an ordinary Monday quickly changed. In four hours in Huntington, 28 people overdosed — in a jarring reminder of the ongoing drug epidemic and stretching emergency responders to the limit. By Claire Galofaro. SENT: 1,740 words, photos. This story moved as the Monday Spotlight. An abridged version of 1,060 words has moved under the keyword HEROIN OVERDOSES-ABRIDGED.

BBM–SURVIVING THE MINORS — Taken by the New York Mets on the 19th round of this year’s amateur draft, 21-year-old pitcher Gary Cornish agreed to a $10,000 signing bonus and a monthy salary of $1,100 and joined the Brooklyn Cyclones. He makes ends meet with biweekly pay of about $380 and financial help from his parents. Other minor leaguers have filed a lawsuit arguing their pay violates minimum wage and overtime laws, which Major League Baseball says were never meant to apply to athletes. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. Also moved in advance.

ALLIGATOR DRAGS TODDLER — Parents of toddler killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World gather with friends on what would have been third birthday. SENT: 320 words.

ENDANGERED GREAT APES — The world’s largest living primate has been listed as critically endangered, making four of the six great ape species only one step away from extinction, according to a report released at the World Conservation Congress in Hawaii. SENT: 610 words, photos.

BURT’S TURKEY COOP — The converted turkey coop that a co-founder of Burt’s Bees once called home in Maine is going to be saved and displayed at the company’s headquarters in North Carolina. SENT: 550 words, photos.

US OPEN-CAUGHT TEXTING — Like a schoolkid chastised by a teacher for texting in class, a player at the U.S. Open was caught using his cellphone during a changeover and was admonished by the chair umpire. SENT: 350 words, photos.

FRANCE-RACIST VIOLENCE — French stage anti-racism protest after Chinese man’s death. SENT: 240 words, photos.

UNIVERSITY RESEARCH-EUTHANIZED BEAGLES — U. of Missouri defends study that led to beagles’ deaths. SENT: 570 words.

BACK TO SCHOOL-ONLINE FUNDRAISING — Crowdfunding sites see spike in donations to education campaigns as teachers struggle to stretch cash-strapped budgets. SENT: 690 words, photo.

FILM-BOX OFFICE — ‘Don’t Breathe’ tops box office again over Labor Day weekend. SENT: 550 words, photo.

CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP TRANSITION — Passed over as Donald Trump’s running mate, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is heading the candidate’s transition team and tapping close allies who could leave a lasting mark in a Trump administration from positions of power at federal agencies. SENT: 680 words, photos

OBAMA LEGACY-ENERGY — The U.S. has undergone a quiet transformation in how and where it gets its energy during Barack Obama’s presidency, slicing the nation’s output of polluting gases that are warming Earth. Still, experts say it is nowhere near enough to prevent the worst effects of global warming. SENT: 960 words, photos, graphics.

CONGRESS RETURNS — Lawmakers return to Washington this week for an abbreviated election-season session in which they will likely do what they do best: the bare minimum. SENT: 740 words, photos. WITH: CONGRESS RETURNS-GLANCE — A look at lawmakers’ to-do list. (sent)

TROPICAL WEATHER-HERMINE — Hermine spins away from the East Coast, removing an immediate threat of heavy rain but maintaining enough power to whip up dangerous waves and currents and keeping beaches off-limits during the Labor Day weekend. SENT: 850 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing from updates on storm status, preparations. WITH: TROPICAL WEATHER-HERMINE-THE LATEST.

CUBA-AMERICAN TOURISTS — The first off JetBlue 387 were the TV cameramen, the U.S. secretary of transportation and the airline executives. Away from the cameras came a small but potentially more important group: a pair of backpackers from Oregon, a father from Chicago and his 16-year-old daughter — the first in an expected wave of visitors to cities now well off the beaten tourist track. UPCOMING: 910 words by 3 p.m., photos.

OLD ABDUCTION-MINNESOTA — To crack Minnesota’s biggest cold case — the 1989 abduction of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling — investigators went back to the beginning. Their renewed focus last year on a man who was originally questioned soon after Jacob’s disappearance, but never charged, ultimately led to Saturday’s announcement that Jacob’s remains had been found. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 3 p.m.

CALIFORNIA DROUGHT-STRUGGLING SALMON — California’s drought has devastated the fishing industry that depends heavily on the state’s native salmon, a vital species that feeds everything from California diners, whales, and the forests upstream where the fish spawns. SENT: 800 words, photos.

NIGERIA-BOKO HARAM-CORRUPTION — Nigeria’s military says some officers are selling arms and ammunition to Boko Haram, indicating the corruption bedeviling the country’s fight against the Islamic extremists continues despite government efforts to halt graft. SENT: 470 words, photo.

GERMANY-ELECTION — A nationalist, anti-immigration party performs strongly in a state election in the region where Chancellor Angela Merkel has her political base, overtaking her conservative party to take second place amid discontent with her migrant policies. SENT: 750 words, photos. UPCOMING: Results likely late Sunday.

SOUTH SUDAN-SECURITY COUNCIL VISIT — South Sudan agrees to the deployment of a 4,000-strong regional protection force approved by the U.N. Security Council after first rejecting the peacekeepers as a violation of its sovereignty. SENT: 310 words, photo.

HONG KONG-ELECTION — Voters turn out in force for Hong Kong’s most crucial election since the handover from Britain in 1997, the outcome of which could pave the way for a fresh round of political confrontations over Beijing’s control of the city. SENT: 700 words, photos. Results expected Monday.

TEN–US OPEN — Novak Djokovic heads into a night match against Kyle Edmund after playing a total of 31 minutes through the second and third rounds because of injuries to opponents; Rafael Nadal is also in action. UPCOMING: 750 words by 8 p.m, with updates from night schedule, photos.

CAR–NASCAR–SOUTHERN 500 — Kevin Harvick, who won two weeks ago at Bristol, starts up front in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Southern 500. UPCOMING: 700 words developing from 6 p.m. race start, photos.

