Australian counterculture icon Richard Neville dies at 74

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Julie Clarke Neville says her Australian author and social commentator husband Richard Neville who was best known as founder of the 1960s counterculture magazine Oz has died. He was 74.

Clarke Neville said she and their daughters Lucy and Angelica were with Neville when he died Sunday night at the Australian east coast town of Byron Bay.

She did not say what he died of, but Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported he had Alzheimer’s disease.

Born in Sydney in 1941, Neville railed against the long era of conservative rule in Australia that lasted from 1949 until 1972.

He was editor of the University of New South NSW student magazine when he collaborated with Richard Walsh, editor of the Sydney University student newspaper, and artist Martin Sharp to found anti-establishment magazine Oz.