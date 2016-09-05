Officials at odds over Milwaukee park near scene of unrest

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Milwaukee park at the center of a neighborhood where riots erupted after a police shooting last month can return to its normal hours for now.

The ruling came Sunday during a special session held to deal with a dispute between the county’s sheriff and top executive.

County Executive Chris Abele announced Sherman Park would return to its full operating hours, which had been limited since the fatal shooting of Sylville Smith. Abele also ordered the removal of a fence the sheriff’s department had erected.

But Sheriff David Clarke ordered deputies to replace the fence and said anyone who refused to leave the park after its earlier closing time would be arrested — including Abele.

They took the issue to court, where WTMJ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2bPz3iE ) the judge ruled the park can return to normal hours and the fence must stay down until another hearing Wednesday.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the sheriff's last name.

