Relatives of Flight 370 victims to meet Australian searchers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A daughter of a passenger on board the missing Malaysia airliner says several relatives of victims will fly to Australia on Tuesday in a quest to better understand developments in the search for wreckage and to find some closure more than two years after the tragedy.

Grace Nathan said Monday that she is among four Malaysians traveling to Perth near the southwest coast port where the ships that scour the seabed of the southern Indian Ocean for wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 are based.

Nathan says two Chinese, an Indonesian, several Australians and American wreckage hunter Blaine Gibson will join her group which will also travel to the search headquarters in Canberra where a wing flap from the missing Boeing 777 is being examined for clues.