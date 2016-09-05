Hermine lingers off shore continuing its unsafe storm surges

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Hermine (her-MEEN) will continue to twist hundreds of miles off shore in the Atlantic Ocean and keep swimmers and surfers out of beach waters because of its dangerous waves and rip currents on the last day of the long holiday weekend.

Dennis Feltgen of the National Hurricane Center said Sunday “We’re not looking at a landfall,” adding Hermine is just sitting and pushing the water up along the coast making storm surge a great concern.

It’s expected to stall over the water before weakening again.

Hermine rose up over the Gulf of Mexico and hit Florida on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across Georgia.