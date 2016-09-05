BC-AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

NEW & DEVELOPING

SYRIA — Multiple bomb blasts in different Syrian cities. SENT: 110 words. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated, locator map.

TOP STORIES

SYRIA DIPLOMACY — The United States and Russia struggle to keep alive negotiations to end the bloodshed between U.S.-backed rebels and Syria’s Russian-aligned regime. Even as top diplomats vow to keep trying, President Barack Obama expresses skepticism that an unlikely alliance between rivals would yield the breakthrough needed to end the 5-year-old civil war. By Kathleen Hennessey and Josh Lederman. SENT: 970 words, photos. TOP VIDEO: — Syria Fighting (CR) — Raw: Syrian military launches Aleppo offensive.

CHINA-G20 —World leaders prepare to wrap up the G-20 meeting in China that aimed to lend new impetus to global growth but seemed overshadowed by concerns from U.S.-China political relations, to tensions in the South China Sea and Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. UPCOMING: 500 words by 3:30 a.m., photos; Obama news conference at 6:30 a.m. With SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH — China tamps down South China Sea talk at summits; CHINA-G20-THE LATEST. Also see KOREAS TENSIONS below.

CAMPAIGN 2016 — Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are making competing Labor Day pitches in Ohio, setting the stage for a critical month in their testy presidential campaign. By Ken Thomas and Steve Peoples. UPCOMING: 560 words by 3:30 a.m., photos; Trump to speak at round-table event in Cleveland at 11 a.m., Clinton to speak in Cleveland at 2 p.m.

CAMPAIGN 2016-WHAT IFS — What could go possibly go wrong? (Or right?) It’s the Labor Day question that keeps presidential candidates up at night. By Nancy Benac. UPCOMING: 600 words by 3:30 a.m., photos. With CAMPAIGN 2016-WHAT IFS-HACKING, CAMPAIGN 2016-WHAT IFS-GARY JOHNSON, CAMPAIGN 2016-WHAT IFS-TRUMP’S VOTERS, CAMPAIGN 2016-WHAT IFS-EARLY VOTING, CAMPAIGN 2016-WHAT IFS-REPUBLICANS, CAMPAIGN 2016-WHAT IFS-DEBATES.

TROPICAL WEATHER-HERMINE — Hermine spins away from the East Coast, removing the threat of heavy rain but maintaining enough power to whip up dangerous waves and rip currents and keep beaches off-limits to disappointed swimmers and surfers during the Labor Day weekend. By Ben Finley. SENT: 710 words, photos, video. With TROPICAL WEATHER — Tropical Storm Newton forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast.

HONG KONG-ELECTION — A new wave of young Hong Kong activists seeking to change the way the southern Chinese city is governed by Beijing emerges as the big winners of legislative elections. SENT: 540 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

RAPINOE-ANTHEM KNEEL — U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe kneels during national anthem. SENT: 510 words, photo.

CHINA-GIANT PANDA — Giant panda is no longer endangered, experts say. SENT: 350 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

KOREAS TENSIONS — North Korea fires three suspected medium-range Rodong missiles that traveled about 620 miles and landed near Japan in an apparent show of force timed to the G-20 economic summit in China, Seoul officials say. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SOUTHEAST ASIA-LAOS IN SPOTLIGHT — When communist Laos hosts Obama at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit this week, the dismal human rights record of the authoritarian government will be on display. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, video. Also see OBAMA-TRADE below.

BRITAIN-CHINA-TEA — China, which has traditionally exported its teas to Britain, is growing a thirst for Britain’s posher blends — some of which are based on leaves grown in China itself. SENT: 890 words, photos, video.

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

CAMPAIGN 2016-WHY IT MATTERS-STUDENT DEBT — More Americans are getting buried by student debt — causing delays in home ownership, limiting how much people can save and leaving taxpayers at risk as many loans go unpaid. By Economics Writer Josh Boak. UPCOMING: 680 words by 3:30 a.m., photo.

OBAMA-TRADE — Despite formidable opposition across the political spectrum, Obama is using his final months in office to fight for congressional approval of a 12-nation free trade pact called the Trans-Pacific Partnership. UPCOMING: 890 words by 3:30 a.m., photos.

SCALIA-GRAVESITE — Few things stay private in the internet age, and the gravesite of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia has become public with the help of a website. UPCOMING: 540 words by 3:30 a.m., photos.

BUSINESS

GUYANA-OIL FUTURE — Long one of the hemisphere’s poorest places, Guyana is seeing a surge in excitement over an anticipated windfall from oil-and-gas deposits found offshore, yet it has to look only at neighboring Venezuela to see what can go wrong with an oil-dependent economy. SENT: 790 words, graphic.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-FREED JOURNALIST — American journalist held for two years in Syria by al-Qaida retraces his journey in documentary. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SPORTS

CUBS-BRYANT — Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is flattered by the MVP talk, and not very interested in the subject at the same time. By Sports Writer Jay Cohen. SENT: 770 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

