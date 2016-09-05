Scarce targets curb Dem hopes for House gains, despite Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a taste of ads to come, House Democrats have run TV spots in which actors recount Donald Trump’s derogatory remarks about immigrants, women and veterans. One asks, “How can Republican members of Congress support that?”

The commercials by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee underscore the party’s hopes for a bumper crop of new House seats, fueled by the GOP presidential nominee’s disparaging verbal assaults.

Democrats are outnumbered by Republicans 247-188, and seem likely to add seats in November. Still, gaining the seats needed to capture a House majority appears unlikely.

Of the House’s 435 seats, only about 40 from California to Maine seem clearly up for grabs, though that could change.