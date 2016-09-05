Egypt built a dozen prisons since 2013 ouster of Islamist

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian rights group says Egypt has built over a dozen new prisons following the military’s 2013 ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, increasing the total number of prisons in the country in by a third.

The Arabic Network for Human Rights Information says 13 new prisons have been built and three are still under construction. It says Egypt now has 504 places to keep those in detention — including jails and police stations.

Before the 2011 uprising that ousted longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak, Egypt had a total of 43 prisons.

The group’s head, Gamal Eid, says the capacity of at least two of the new prisons reached 15,000 inmates.

The group says the “increase in the number of prisons means a rise in the deprivation of freedom” in Egypt.