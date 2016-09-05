College professor ends hunger strike over his tenure denial

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania college professor says he has ended a hunger strike he began last week over the denial of his application for tenure.

Lafayette College professor Juan Rojo says on his Facebook page the decision is “an act of good faith.”

Rojo had said Aug. 30 he planned to consume only water and sports drinks until the tenure issue was resolved but would continue teaching.

Rojo has taught Spanish language and literature at the college since 2008. A committee voted in December to recommend him for tenure. But college president Alison Byerly denied his tenure, saying he didn’t exhibit “distinctive” teaching abilities.

The college says it respected Rojo’s right to disagree but hoped he would express his views in a way that didn’t endanger his health.