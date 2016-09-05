France expresses concerns for citizens in Gabon

PARIS (AP) — France’s foreign minister says the country’s authorities have not heard from several French citizens in Gabon in the last few days amid post-presidential election tension.

Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a Monday statement that “some arrests have been made in recent days.” He said that France is deeply concerned “and wants to be able to exercise consular protection.”

Gabon has been torn by violence since last week, shortly after election officials declared that incumbent President Ali Bongo Ondimba had won the election, a result disputed by opposition candidate Jean Ping.

Clashes quickly broke out in the capital as opposition supporters claimed election fraud, looting and burning buildings.

France supports the African Union’s proposal to help both parties settle the situation quickly, according to the statement.