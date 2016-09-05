Venezuelan journalist charged after anti-Maduro protest

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A prominent journalist on the Venezuelan island of Margarita is being charged with money laundering and will remain behind bars after promoting a protest against President Nicolas Maduro.

Videos of the Friday evening protest in which residents of a working-class neighborhood banged pots and hurled insults in Maduro’s face became an instant social media hit.

Braulio Jatar helped spread news of the demonstration on his Margarita-based website, Reporte Confidencial.

His family says he was picked up early Saturday on his way to host his regular morning radio show. Jatar’s lawyers say police allege they found him with a suitcase full of cash. He was charged Monday.

The arrest has been condemned by press groups. Chile’s foreign ministry has also expressed concern because Jatar holds a Chilean passport.