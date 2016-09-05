10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. WHY OBAMA CANCELS MEETING WITH NEW PHILIPPINES LEADER

President Rodrigo Duterte gave a vulgar warning to the U.S. president.

2. CONSERVATIVE ACTIVIST PHYLLIS SCHLAFLY DIES AT 92

In the 1970s, Schlafly helped lead efforts to defeat the Equal Rights Amendment, which would have outlawed gender discrimination.

3. BOMBINGS NEAR AFGHAN DEFENSE MINISTRY KILL 24

More than 90 other people were wounded in the twin bombings, in attacks claimed by the Taliban.

4. TRUMP SOFTEN HIS STANCE ON IMMIGRATION

The GOP candidate does not rule out a pathway to legal status for millions of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, as he did in a long-awaited policy speech last week.

5. MORE WHITE YOUTH SUPPORT BLACK LIVES MATTER, POLL SHOWS

But most young whites also think the movement’s rhetoric encourages violence against the police, according to the GenForward poll.

6. AT LEAST 48 DIE IN WAVE OF ISLAMIC STATE BOMBINGS IN SYRIA

The attacks come a day after the militants lost a vital link to the outside world along the Syrian-Turkish border.

7. WHAT CLIMATE CHANGE TEST ON OVER 1 MILLION PLANTS REVEALS

Plant growth tended to decline with rising temperatures, and plants did not remove more carbon dioxide from the air, the 17-year experiment found.

8. MAINE GOVERNOR’S STATS ON DRUG TRAFFICKING, RACE DON’T ADD UP

No law enforcement statistics even come close to backing up Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s assertion blacks and Hispanics account for “90-plus percent” of heroin trafficking arrests in his state, The Associated Press finds.

9. LATE ‘QUEEN’ FRONTMAN GETS HIS OWN ASTEROID

“Asteroid 17473 Freddiemercury” honors the rocker on what would have been his 70th birthday.

10. WHO’S BACK IN COLLEGE AFTER TROUBLED NFL STINT

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel re-enrolls at Texas A&M after off-field antics wrecked his promising pro football career.