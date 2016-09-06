Cosby due in Pennsylvania court with streamlined legal team

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby’s defense team will have a new look when the actor returns to a suburban Philadelphia courtroom for a hearing in his sexual assault case.

Cosby has streamlined his legal team as the case heads to trial.

A judge on Tuesday could set a trial date.

Cosby’s lawyers also will push to suppress key evidence, including the deposition Cosby gave in the accuser’s 2005 lawsuit.

Cosby acknowledges giving Andrea Constand several pills before what he calls a consensual sexual encounter. Prosecutors say he drugged and molested her.

Cosby has parted ways with a Washington lawyer who has handled press appearances. Veteran Philadelphia criminal lawyer Brian McMonagle is expected to lead the courtroom fight.

Cosby also has hired a new Los Angeles firm to defend several defamation cases filed by accusers around the country.