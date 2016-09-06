Father, 4-year-old daughter killed in south Thailand bombing

BANGKOK (AP) — Police say a bomb has exploded outside a school in southern Thailand, killing a man and his 4-year-old daughter. Eight people were also injured.

Police Lieutenant Col. Noppadon Kingthong said the bombing happened early Tuesday in Tak Bai town of Narathiwat province.

He said Mayeng Waba and his daughter, Mitra Waba, died of their injuries while being taken to a hospital. Mayeng was dropping his daughter off at the kindergarten in the Baan Ta Baa School when they were caught in the explosion.

Among the injured, three were police personnel and one was from the military, Noppadon said.

Southern Thailand is in the grip of a separatist insurgency led by Muslim militants, who complain of discrimination by the country’s Buddhist majority. They often attack government targets.