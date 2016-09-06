Trump and Clinton turn to battleground states in the South

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are pushing ahead in top presidential battlegrounds with Labor Day behind them.

Trump, the Republican nominee, is set to campaign in Virginia and North Carolina on Tuesday, two critical states in his path to the presidency.

Clinton, the Democrat, is campaigning in Florida in search of an advantage in the nation’s largest swing state. A Clinton victory in Florida would make it virtually impossible for Trump to overcome her advantage in the race for 270 electoral votes.

The day before in swing state Ohio, Trump softened his stance on immigration while Clinton blasted Russia for suspected tampering in the U.S. electoral process.