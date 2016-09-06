BC-AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

—————

ONLY ON AP

—————

DIVIDED AMERICA-SCHOOL FUNDING — In the years following the 2008 financial crisis, school districts serving poor communities generally have been hit harder than more affluent districts, according to an Associated Press analysis of local, state and federal education spending. By Sara Burnett and Larry Fenn. SENT: 1,480 words, photos. TOP VIDEO — US IL Divided America Schools (CR) — Poor school districts left behind after recovery. An abridged version of 910 words is also available.

BLACK LIVES MATTER-PARTNERSHIP — Black Lives Matter, which two years ago grew out of street protests and a social-media hashtag, has quietly established a legal partnership with a California charity in a sign of the movement’s growth and expanding ambition, The Associated Press has learned. By Michael R. Blood. SENT: 880 words, photos.

HAITI-FUGITIVE CANDIDATE — A former Haitian rebel leader wanted by U.S. authorities for drug trafficking is campaigning from an isolated stretch of mountainous coast for a seat in Haiti’s Senate, which would give him immunity from arrest in his homeland. By David McFadden. SENT: 940 words, photos.

—————-

TOP STORIES

—————-

OBAMA — President Barack Obama opens a historic visit to Laos on a mission to heal war wounds and reinvigorate relations with a country with rising strategic importance to the U.S. By Josh Lederman. SENT: 480 words, photo. TOP VIDEO: — LAOS Obama (CR) — Raw: Laos welcomes Obama. With OBAMA-THE LATEST.

SOUTHEAST ASIA-DUTERTE — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expresses regret over his “son of a bitch” remark while referring to Obama, a rare display of contrition by a politician whose wide arc of profanities has unabashedly targeted world figures including the pope and the U.N. chief. By Vijay Joshi. SENT: 900 words, photos.

CAMPAIGN 2016 — With Labor Day behind them, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are pushing ahead in top presidential battlegrounds in the South. By Steve Peoples and Ken Thomas. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3:30 a.m., photos. TOP VIDEO: — US IL Clinton 2 (CR) — Clinton talks emails, cyberattacks with media.

SEPT 11-AMERICAN UNITY — For a time, it felt like the attack that shattered America had also brought it together. That cohesion feels vanishingly distant as the 15th anniversary of the attacks arrives Sunday. By Jennifer Peltz. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video, interactive.

TROPICAL WEATHER-NEWTON — Authorities at the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula order schools closed and set up emergency shelters as Hurricane Newton gains strength while bearing down on the twin resorts of Los Cabos. By Ignacio Martinez. SENT: 470 words, photos. UPCOMING: Storm expected to make landfall by 7 a.m. Also see TROPICAL WEATHER-HERMINE below.

KASHMIR’S TROUBLES — In death, a Kashmir militant has become something that India has long feared: a homegrown fighter openly lionized across the embattled region and a powerful symbol against Indian rule who has united Kashmir’s many factions. Burhan Wani’s killing, and the public fury it set off, threaten to give new life to a militant movement that had withered in recent years. By Tim Sullivan. SENT: 1,180 words, photos, video.

————————————-

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

————————————-

PEOPLE-CHEVY CHASE — Chevy Chase enters rehab facility in Minnesota for “tuneup” on alcohol problem. SENT: 120 words, photo.

BRET MICHAELS-CELLPHONE STOLEN — Bret Michaels’ cellphone stolen during New Hampshire gig. SENT: 130 words, photo.

BILL COSBY — Bill Cosby due in Pennsylvania court with streamlined legal team. SENT: 450 words, photo.

SUBWAY-EXCUSE-GENERATOR — Website pokes fun at service delays on Boston subway system. SENT: 130 words.

——————–

INTERNATIONAL

——————–

AFGHANISTAN — Militants storm a building housing an international aid organization in Kabul, provoking an overnight firefight with security forces in which three gunmen and one civilian were killed, Afghan officials say. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA — More than 1,000 Buddhists in a Myanmar state wracked by religious and ethnic strife protest the arrival of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, saying the Ghanaian is meddling in the country’s affairs by leading a government-appointed commission to find solutions to the conflict. SENT: 570 words, photos.

————-

NATIONAL

————-

TROPICAL WEATHER-HERMINE — Hermine is expected to begin weakening as it churns hundreds of miles offshore in the Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters warn it could continue to impact areas from New Jersey to southern New England with pounding waves, coastal flooding and beach erosion. SENT: 420 words, photos, videos.

OBIT-SCHLAFLY — Phyllis Schlafly, the outspoken conservative activist who helped defeat the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s and founded the Eagle Forum political group, has died. She was 92. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

——————————–

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

——————————–

CONGRESS RETURNS — Election-year politics will rule the congressional calendar when lawmakers return from a seven-week recess. UPCOMING: 820 words by 3:30 a.m., photos. UPCOMING: 850 words after House convenes at 2 p.m.

HEALTH CARE-BLAME GAME — The nation’s progress in reducing the number of uninsured appears to have lost momentum even as rising premiums and dwindling choice are reviving the political blame game over Obama’s health care law. UPCOMING: 820 words by 3:30 a.m., photos.

————

BUSINESS

————

APPLE TAXES- WHO’S VULNERABLE — After a tax ruling against Apple, the spotlight turns to dozens of companies that have boosted earnings taking advantage of low tax rates abroad. By Business Writer Bernard Condon. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

——————————

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

——————————

MISS AMERICA-GAYS AND LESBIANS — After competing in pageants for generations in the closet or working behind the scenes, gays and lesbians finally get to see one of their own take one of pageantry’s biggest stages. SENT: 680 words, photos. With MISS AMERICA-PRELIMINARIES — Miss America competition begins in Atlantic City.

———

SPORTS

———

BATTLE AT BRISTOL-SPEEDWAY TRANSFORMATION — When Tennessee and Virginia Tech face off Saturday night at the Bristol Motor Speedway, they expect to draw over 150,000 fans, which would shatter the current NCAA single-game record. By Sports Writer Steve Megargee. SENT: 910 words, photos.

FAMILIAR FACES-NEW PLACES — When NFL players switch from teams with which they had long been associated to new destinations, it often takes a little getting used to for fans and sometimes the players themselves. By Sports Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact [email protected] or call 877-836-9477.