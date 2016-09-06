Forte, RGIII, Weddle among familiar faces in new places

NEW YORK (AP) — At first glance, the new jersey just looks plain strange.

The different colors and team names probably even cause a few double-takes.

When NFL players switch from teams with which they had long been associated to new destinations, either through trades or free agency, it often takes a little getting used to for fans and sometimes the players themselves.

Some, however, completely embrace the wardrobe makeover.

“I look good in red and blue,” said a smiling Damon Harrison, the New York Giants nose tackle who spent his first four NFL season in the Jets’ green and white.

Here’s a look at some other familiar faces in new places — and colors:

___

RYAN CLADY, LT, JETS

The four-time Pro Bowl selection was a fixture on Denver’s offensive line, but injuries limited him to just 30 games over the last three seasons. When the Broncos signed former Seattle left tackle Russell Okung in March, Clady became expendable. Denver traded him to the Jets, who were in need of a left tackle after the durable D’Brickashaw Ferguson suddenly retired in April. Clady, who has recovered from the torn knee ligament that kept him out all last season, will be in charge of protecting Ryan Fitzpatrick’s blind side. Career stats: 98 games played, 98 starts.

___

MATT FORTE, RB, JETS

A workhorse for eight years in Chicago, the 30-year-old running back was signed by the Jets to add a versatile element to New York’s backfield. He dealt with a hamstring injury through the first half of training camp, but played in the Jets’ third preseason game and should be ready to start in Week 1. Career stats: 8,602 yards rushing, 45 TDs; 487 catches, 4,116 yards, 19 TDs.

___

ARIAN FOSTER, RB, DOLPHINS

Retirement appeared to be an option for Foster, who has missed significant parts of two of the last three seasons with major injuries. He played seven seasons for Houston, where he set franchise marks for yards rushing and TD runs, but was released in March. Foster signed a one-year deal with Miami, where he could complement Jay Ajayi. Career stats: 6,472 yards rushing, 54 TDs; 249 catches, 2,268 yards, 14 TDs.

___

ROBERT GRIFFIN III, QB, BROWNS

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft got his career with Washington off to an eye-popping start that was capped by a playoff appearance and being selected Offensive Rookie of the Year. Injuries and inconsistency marked the rest of his tenure, eventually losing his starting job to Kirk Cousins. After being cut in March by the Redskins, Griffin will try to resurrect his career in quarterback-starved Cleveland. Career stats: 8,097 yards passing, 40 TDs, 23 INTs; 1,480 yards rushing, 8 TDs.

___

CHRIS IVORY, RB, JAGUARS

After being buried on New Orleans’ depth chart his first three seasons, Ivory was traded to the Jets in 2013 and became one of the AFC’s top backs. Known for his bruising running style and his braids flying out from under the back of his helmet, Ivory became a fan favorite and set a career best with 1,070 yards rushing last season. New York allowed him to become a free agent and Ivory will team with T.J. Yeldon to form one of the league’s top running back duos. Career stats: 4,031 yards rushing, 24 TDs; 53 catches, 382 yards, 2 TDs.

___

MALIK JACKSON, DL, JAGUARS

A key player on Denver’s Super Bowl-winning defense, Jackson was in high demand in free agency this offseason after five sacks, a safety and seven passes defensed last season. He signed a six-year, $90 million deal with Jacksonville, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive linemen. Career stats: 134 total tackles, 14 sacks, 15 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles.

___

LAMAR MILLER, RB, TEXANS

After a successful four-year run in Miami that included nearly 2,000 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns the last two seasons, Miller signed with Houston for four years in March. The 25-year-old running back showed good versatility while with the Dolphins and is expected to carry much of the workload in the Texans’ backfield. Career stats: 2,930 yards, 19 TDs; 117 catches, 887 yards, 3 TDs.

___

DeMARCO MURRAY, RB, TITANS

Murray went from being the NFL’s rushing leader in 2014 with Dallas to becoming a frustrated and sometimes-forgotten part of Philadelphia’s backfield under Chip Kelly last season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection had just one 100-yard game with the Eagles, who traded him to Tennessee in March. He’ll try to revive his career while teaming with rookie Derrick Henry in the Titans’ powerful backfield. Career stats: 5,228 yards, 34 TDs; 215 catches, 1,522 yards, 2 TDs.

___

JOSH NORMAN, CB, REDSKINS

The chatty, opinionated and extremely talented cornerback is coming off a career breakthrough with Carolina that was capped by a Super Bowl appearance, his first Pro Bowl selection and included an on-field back-and-forth with the Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. during a game. The Panthers placed the franchise tag on him in the offseason, but then rescinded it when they couldn’t come to a long-term agreement. He became an unrestricted free agent and signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Washington. Career stats: 7 INTs (2 for TDs), 181 total tackles, 37 passes defensed, 4 forced fumbles.

___

OLIVIER VERNON, DE, GIANTS

Vernon has never made a Pro Bowl, but he established himself as a promising pass rusher in four seasons with Miami, and he parlayed that into an eye-popping five-year, $85 million contract, the richest for a defensive end in NFL history at that time. He’ll be expected to provide a big boost to a pass rush that has no one returning with more than two sacks last season. Career stats: 29 sacks, 196 total tackles, 3 forced fumbles.

___

ERIC WEDDLE, S, RAVENS

The three-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time first-team All-Pro was known for his bushy beard and ballhawking skills in nine seasons with San Diego. He was the glue of the Chargers’ defense and led them in tackles five times, but friction between Weddle and the team led to a bitter divorce — and the 31-year-old safety signing a four-year deal with Baltimore. Career stats: 19 INTs (3 TDs), 850 total tackles, 6 1/2 sacks, 71 passes defensed, 5 forced fumbles.

___

