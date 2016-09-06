Police: Guard shot near Maryland school’s conference center

ADELPHI, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a security guard has been shot near a university conference center in Maryland in an apparent robbery.

University of Maryland police tweeted that the guard was shot early Tuesday near the University College’s Inn and Conference Center in what appears to be a commercial armed robbery. Police say he was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police tweeted that one person was taken into custody and they were looking for a second. A university alert later gave an all clear.

According to its website, the university college offers online courses and enrolls about 80,000 students around the world, including active duty military personnel. Its headquarters and conference center in the Washington, D.C., suburbs are next to the University of Maryland, College Park campus.