The Latest: Trump says Mexican president broke ground rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on campaign 2016 (all times Eastern):

7:10 a.m.

Donald Trump says the Mexican president violated some “ground rules” by admitting that the two did actually discuss payment of his proposed border wall between the two countries, but he adds, “that’s ok.”

In an interview aired Tuesday on ABC’s Good Morning America,” Trump said, “the fact is Mexico will pay for the wall,” adding, “it was discussed that it wouldn’t be discussed, but they know my stance and I know their stance.”

Trump made a last minute trip to Mexico last week to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto. At a joint press conference, Trump told reporters that payment of his proposed border wall was not discussed. Pena Nieto later tweeted that it was discussed and he “made it clear” that Mexico would not pay.

“See who wins in the end, who will win,” Trump told ABC. “A hundred percent, they will pay for the wall.”

___

7:05 a.m.

Michelle Obama is preparing for her first campaign appearance for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clinton’s campaign says the first lady will rally voters behind the former secretary of state during a Sept. 16 event in Northern Virginia. The location was not announced.

Mrs. Obama’s task will be to urge all voters, but especially young people, in hotly contested Virginia to support Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine in the Nov. 8 election.

She’ll also urge people not to miss the state’s Oct. 17 deadline to register to vote.

A few days before Mrs. Obama hits the trail, her husband, President Barack Obama, is scheduled to hold his first solo campaign event for Clinton on Sept. 13 in Philadelphia.

___

3:05 a.m.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are pushing ahead in top presidential battlegrounds with Labor Day behind them.

Trump, the Republican nominee, is set to campaign in Virginia and North Carolina on Tuesday, two critical states in his path to the presidency.

Clinton, the Democrat, is campaigning in Florida in search of an advantage in the nation’s largest swing state. A Clinton victory in Florida would make it virtually impossible for Trump to overcome her advantage in the race for 270 electoral votes.

The day before in swing state Ohio, Trump softened his stance on immigration while Clinton blasted Russia for suspected tampering in the U.S. electoral process.