The Latest: Hurricane Newton makes landfall in Mexico

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Newton (all times local):

5:25 a.m.

Hurricane Newton has made landfall on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula near Cabo San Lucas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Newton’s winds Tuesday morning were around 90 mph (150 kph) and the storm is expected to still be a hurricane when it makes its second landfall on the northwest coast of mainland Mexico early Wednesday.

State Tourism Secretary Genaro Ruiz said about 14,000 tourists remained in Los Cabos as of Monday night as airlines canceled flights out as the storm approached. Ruiz said tourists had been advised to remain in their hotels.

Newton is expected to move up the peninsula and enter the Gulf of California by Tuesday night. The hurricane center says the storm is likely to continue north and cross into southern Arizona as a tropical depression Wednesday night.