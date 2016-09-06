The Latest: Retired military leaders offer support to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on campaign 2016 (all times Eastern):

9:45 a.m.

Donald Trump’s campaign has released an open letter from retired military leaders promoting his candidacy.

The letter, signed by 88 retired generals and admirals, cites an urgent need for a “course correction” in national security.

The military leaders write, “We believe that such a change can only be made by someone who has not been deeply involved with, and substantially responsible for, the hollowing out of our military and the burgeoning threats facing our country around the world.”

It continues: “For this reason, we support Donald Trump’s candidacy to be our next commander-in-chief.”

Democrats have pounded Trump on national security and aggressively warned voters that he lacks the temperament to control the world’s most powerful military.

Dozens of Republican national security leaders released a letter last month warning that Trump would risk the nation’s “national security and well-being.”

___

9:35 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is unveiling a new ad appealing to military veterans, aiming to undercut Donald Trump’s message on defense.

The ad, called “Sacrifice,” shows military veterans watching clips of provocative statements by Trump, including his claim to know more about the Islamic State group than military generals and his criticism of Arizona Sen. John McCain, a former prisoner of war.

It also shows Trump saying he had sacrificed a lot in comparison to families who have lost loved ones in conflict.

The ad is airing on cable and in Ohio, Florida, Iowa, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

It comes as Trump and Clinton are set to appear in an MSNBC forum on Wednesday night on national security

___

8:10 a.m.

Democratic running mates Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine have released their campaign book, which is named after the campaign’s slogan, “Stronger Together.”

The 256-page book, released Tuesday, details their policy proposals, including ideas for economic growth, uniting the American people, and foreign policy and policy.

A statement from the campaign Tuesday said the introduction, entitled “Love and Kindness — And Action” details Clinton’s upbringing and the things “she learned from her mother’s difficult childhood.” Kaine’s introduction, entitled “Fighting for Right,” describes his service in Honduras and the inspiration he drew from his father-in law, former Virginia Governor Linwood Holton.

___

7:10 a.m.

Donald Trump says the Mexican president violated some “ground rules” by admitting that the two did actually discuss payment of his proposed border wall between the two countries.

But the Republican presidential nominee adds: “That’s ok.”

Trump spoke in an interview aired Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He says, “it was discussed that it wouldn’t be discussed, but they know my stance and I know their stance.”

Trump made a last minute trip to Mexico last week to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto. At a joint press conference, Trump told reporters that payment of his proposed border wall was not discussed.

Pena Nieto later tweeted that it was discussed and he “made it clear” that Mexico would not pay.

Trump said, “See who wins in the end, who will win. A hundred percent, they will pay for the wall.”

___

7:05 a.m.

Michelle Obama is preparing for her first campaign appearance for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clinton’s campaign says the first lady will rally voters behind the former secretary of state during a Sept. 16 event in Northern Virginia. The location was not announced.

Mrs. Obama’s task will be to urge all voters, but especially young people, in hotly contested Virginia to support Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine in the Nov. 8 election.

She’ll also urge people not to miss the state’s Oct. 17 deadline to register to vote.

A few days before Mrs. Obama hits the trail, her husband, President Barack Obama, is scheduled to hold his first solo campaign event for Clinton on Sept. 13 in Philadelphia.

___

3:05 a.m.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are pushing ahead in top presidential battlegrounds with Labor Day behind them.

Trump, the Republican nominee, is set to campaign in Virginia and North Carolina on Tuesday, two critical states in his path to the presidency.

Clinton, the Democrat, is campaigning in Florida in search of an advantage in the nation’s largest swing state. A Clinton victory in Florida would make it virtually impossible for Trump to overcome her advantage in the race for 270 electoral votes.

The day before in swing state Ohio, Trump softened his stance on immigration while Clinton blasted Russia for suspected tampering in the U.S. electoral process.