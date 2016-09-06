84 Russian athletes lose bid to compete in Paralympics

BONN, Germany (AP) — A German court has dismissed appeals by 84 Russian athletes seeking to compete at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The state court in Bonn, where the International Paralympic Committee is based, on Tuesday rejected the athletes’ bid for an injunction forcing the IPC to allow them to compete.

Another 10 Russians had a similar application rejected on Monday.

The entire Russian Paralympic team has been barred from the games as punishment for state-backed doping in the country. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the IPC’s decision, and the IPC last week rejected the athletes’ request for “individual admission” to the games, which open Wednesday.

The German court found that the IPC has no obligation to allow the athletes to compete.