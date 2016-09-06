Armed man shot outside White House accepts plea deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man shot by Secret Service at a White House gate earlier this year after refusing to drop a gun has accepted a plea deal in the case.

A U.S. attorney’s office says 31-year-old Jesse Olivieri of Ashland, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty Monday to resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors said in a statement that under federal sentencing guidelines, he likely faces between eight and 14 months in prison and could be fined up to $40,000. No sentencing date was set.

Olivieri was shot after approaching the gate May 20. He was hospitalized following the shooting. Tuesday’s plea hearing took place at a hospital where he is receiving treatment. An attorney for Olivieri did not immediately return a telephone call.