Alaska libertarians select Joe Miller as Senate candidate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Joe Miller announced Tuesday that he will become the Libertarian candidate in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race in another face-off with Republican Lisa Murkowski.

Six years ago, Miller upset the incumbent Murkowski in the GOP primary only to see her retain her seat as a write-in candidate.

Alaska Libertarian Party Chairman Terrence Shanigan confirmed in a phone call with The Associated Press that Miller is the party’s choice to replace Cean Stevens on the ballot after she withdrew from the race.

Also in this year’s Senate race are Democrat Ray Metcalfe and Margaret Stock, who is running as an independent.

Miller also lost the Republican Senate primary to Dan Sullivan who went on to beat Alaska Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Begich in the 2014 general election.