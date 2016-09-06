Rihanna launches new fashion collection for Puma

NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna says her new collection for Puma was inspired by Japanese street culture.

The pop star launched the autumn/winter 2016 Fenty Puma by Rihanna line on Tuesday at Foot Locker in New York City.

She says she remembers exploring fashion during her first trip to Japan years ago and leaving in awe.

Her edgy collection, mostly in black and white, includes loose sweaters and pants, dresses, skirts, sneakers and sneaker heels.

Fans screamed as Rihanna entered the venue, singing her songs that played in the background. She says she designed the line for her feverish fans.