DC, Tennessee win first night Miss America preliminaries

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Miss District of Columbia and Miss Tennessee have won the first night of preliminaries in the Miss America competition.

Cierra Jackson, Miss District of Columbia, won the swimsuit competition, while Miss Tennessee, Grace Burgess, won the talent competition, singing the Eagles’ classic “Desperado.”

It was the first of three nights of preliminary competition at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.

The new Miss America will be crowned during Sunday night’s nationally televised finale.

The pageant began in 1921 as a way to extend the summer tourist season beyond Labor Day weekend.

The competition includes contestants from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.