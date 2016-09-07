LSU’s tiger mascot will not take the field this season

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Diagnosed with cancer, LSU’s live tiger mascot, Mike VI, won’t take the field during home football games this season but will remain in his habitat instead.

The university, in a news release Tuesday, said in light of Mike’s recent cancer diagnosis, no attempt will be made to load him into his trailer. Instead, officials say he will be let out into his yard early on game day so Tiger fans can see and visit with him throughout the day.

In June, Mike received treatment for spindle cell sarcoma, a lemon-sized swelling that had nearly closed one of his eyes. Since then, officials say the tumor has shrunk and his attitude, weight and appetite are normal. Still, they say Mike remains terminally ill, with perhaps up to two years to live.