Maryland, Arkansas win 2nd night Miss America prelims

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Miss Maryland and Miss Arkansas have won preliminary contests in the second night of the Miss America pageant.

Miss Maryland Hannah Brewer won the swimsuit competition, while Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields won the talent portion by jazz dancing to a song from the former TV show “Smash.”

The competition was held at Boardwalk Hall in the city where the pageant began in 1921 as a way to extend the summer tourist season beyond Labor Day weekend.

It includes contestants from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

On Tuesday night, Miss District of Columbia Cierra Jackson won the preliminary swimsuit competition, while Miss Tennessee Grace Burgess won the talent portion by singing The Eagles’ “Desperado.”

The 2017 Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.