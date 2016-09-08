Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

01-03-08-09-12-13-15-16-18-19

(one, three, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)

0-7-2

(zero, seven, two)

1-1-5

(one, one, five)

0-9-6-0

(zero, nine, six, zero)

2-9-1-2

(two, nine, one, two)

06-10-15-30-38

(six, ten, fifteen, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

8-3-8

(eight, three, eight)

6-8-0

(six, eight, zero)

5-4-6-2

(five, four, six, two)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.61

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.61)

Estimated jackpot: $286,000

04-17-25-28-30

(four, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

14-20-23-32-39, Mega Ball: 10

(fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: ten)

02-05-17-18-22

(two, five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

21-22-25-26-41-42

(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $6.9 million

8-2-9

(eight, two, nine)

04-13-29-31-32

(four, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)

03-04-08-10-12-18-19-20

(three, four, eight, ten, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

02-04-05-06-08-09-11-15

(two, four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen)

5-3-1

(five, three, one)

1-7-2

(one, seven, two)

6-6-3-1

(six, six, three, one)

7-3-8-2

(seven, three, eight, two)

02-06-07-12-21-29

(two, six, seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $163,000

7-6-0

(seven, six, zero)

0-9-3

(zero, nine, three)

1-0-5-6

(one, zero, five, six)

1-7-3-5

(one, seven, three, five)

5-4-7

(five, four, seven)

8-2-7

(eight, two, seven)

0-4-1-1

(zero, four, one, one)

3-9-1-2

(three, nine, one, two)

0-9-1-9-9

(zero, nine, one, nine, nine)

0-3-7-2-5

(zero, three, seven, two, five)

3-2

(three, two)

3-1

(three, one)

0-8-0

(zero, eight, zero)

0-7-3

(zero, seven, three)

1-1-3-2

(one, one, three, two)

3-6-5-0

(three, six, five, zero)

3-5-4-3-8

(three, five, four, three, eight)

4-3-0-4-5

(four, three, zero, four, five)

4D-7H-9H-4S-10S

(4D, 7H, 9H, 4S, 10S)

01-03-05-07-10-14-16-17-18-19-20-21

(one, three, five, seven, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

01-05-06-11-12-14-15-16-18-19-20-24

(one, five, six, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

01-04-06-10-12-15-16-17-18-21-23-24

(one, four, six, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-02-04-05-06-07-09-13-16-20-22-23

(one, two, four, five, six, seven, nine, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

8-2-4

(eight, two, four)

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

5-1-5-5

(five, one, five, five)

6-0-6-8-4

(six, zero, six, eight, four)

2-1-2-7-6

(two, one, two, seven, six)

0-9-3

(zero, nine, three)

9-2-2

(nine, two, two)

10-19-22-23-26

(ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six)

13-29-40-42-44

(thirteen, twenty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-four)

16-17-22-29-38

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

01-04-08-12-23-28-29-31-32-36-38-49-53-54-56-60-61-68-69-79

(one, four, eight, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-nine)

3-0-8

(three, zero, eight)

6-8-1

(six, eight, one)

2-0-5-3

(two, zero, five, three)

9-9-1-8

(nine, nine, one, eight)

01-02-08-10-11-12-13-17-19-21-23-24

(one, two, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-06-07-09-13-15-16-20-21-22-23-24

(two, six, seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

8-0-8

(eight, zero, eight)

8-5-3-9

(eight, five, three, nine)

5-8-3-2

(five, eight, three, two)

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

7-0-6

(seven, zero, six)

03-12-14-29-31, Cash Ball: 14

(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Cash Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

QD-KD-2C-9C-10C

(QD, KD, 2C, 9C, 10C)

09-20-25-30, Cash Ball: 21, Kicker: 2-0-0-6-1

(nine, twenty, twenty-five, thirty; Cash Ball: twenty-one; Kicker: two, zero, zero, six, one)

3-8-9

(three, eight, nine)

3-3-4

(three, three, four)

8-2-1-5

(eight, two, one, five)

8-9-3-6

(eight, nine, three, six)

02-15-19-32-34

(two, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

09-12-21-22-27-36

(nine, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

1-3-2

(one, three, two)

5-7-0-6

(five, seven, zero, six)

AC-2H-6H-7H-3S

(AC, 2H, 6H, 7H, 3S)

11-12-14-23-35, Bonus: 17

(eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-five; Bonus: seventeen)

0-2-9

(zero, two, nine)

3-7-3

(three, seven, three)

7-3-1-3

(seven, three, one, three)

6-0-9-3

(six, zero, nine, three)

0-3-5-6

(zero, three, five, six)

8-3-0-7

(eight, three, zero, seven)

05-23-28-34-39-42

(five, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.85 million

JC-KD-3D-2S-7S

(JC, KD, 3D, 2S, 7S)

3-6-7

(three, six, seven)

1-7-5-3

(one, seven, five, three)

7-3-5

(seven, three, five)

0-0-8-5

(zero, zero, eight, five)

01-13-15-20-23

(one, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $264,000

04-09-11-12-13-14-17-22-25-30-32-38-39-41-43-49-50-52-54-76-78-80

(four, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty)

01-02-08-10-11-12-13-17-19-21-23-24

(one, two, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-06-07-09-13-15-16-20-21-22-23-24

(two, six, seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

0-2-7

(zero, two, seven)

11-13-28-35-40

(eleven, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

10-11-12-17-25

(ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $40,000

21-24-27-29-32-35

(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

1-2-4

(one, two, four)

5-7-4

(five, seven, four)

0-4-0-1

(zero, four, zero, one)

3-9-2-5

(three, nine, two, five)

03-07-15-26-29

(three, seven, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

08-10-11-24, Bonus: 7

(eight, ten, eleven, twenty-four; Bonus: seven)

02-05-18-35-41

(two, five, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-one)

Month: 4, Day: 10, Year: 92

(Month: four; Day: ten; Year: ninety-two)

9-1-6

(nine, one, six)

04-10-15-26-34

(four, ten, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-four)

KH-3C-7C-2D-10S

(KH, 3C, 7C, 2D, 10S)

2-5-9

(two, five, nine)

2-1-0-7

(two, one, zero, seven)

04-16-18-24-28

(four, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $397,000

9-1-2

(nine, one, two)

7-8-0-0

(seven, eight, zero, zero)

9-8-6

(nine, eight, six)

5-2-9, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, two, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

8-8-1-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, eight, one, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

8-0-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(eight, zero, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

9-8-6-5, Lucky Sum: 28

(nine, eight, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

01-07-08-09-13-15-28-34-35-37-39-45-50-51-56-58-65-72-76-77

(one, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-seven)

7-6-2

(seven, six, two)

6-3-5-0

(six, three, five, zero)

12-21-23-33-39-40, Kicker: 5-8-3-2-5-7

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty; Kicker: five, eight, three, two, five, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

7-2-8

(seven, two, eight)

9-0-0

(nine, zero, zero)

3-6-3-2

(three, six, three, two)

3-6-1-0

(three, six, one, zero)

2-0-5-9-3

(two, zero, five, nine, three)

1-2-8-1-8

(one, two, eight, one, eight)

05-06-12-23-28

(five, six, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

05-06-08-29-35

(five, six, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

3-8-0

(three, eight, zero)

QD-AH-5C-7C-8S

(QD, AH, 5C, 7C, 8S)

01-08-10-14-FREE-19-22-28-31

(one, eight, ten, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

14-19-37-41-47-48

(fourteen, nineteen, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight)

7-4-7-0

(seven, four, seven, zero)

8-8-2-3

(eight, eight, two, three)

3-5-1-4

(three, five, one, four)

07-34-55-77

(seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, seventy-seven)

07-21-25-29-36

(seven, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

7-0

(seven, zero)

4-9

(four, nine)

4-6-4

(four, six, four)

9-1-5

(nine, one, five)

3-1-8-9

(three, one, eight, nine)

1-8-8-2

(one, eight, eight, two)

8-8-0-0-3

(eight, eight, zero, zero, three)

8-1-3-9-5

(eight, one, three, nine, five)

09-11-13-22-28

(nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

3-7-9-3

(three, seven, nine, three)

2-8-1-0

(two, eight, one, zero)

03-08-10-29-34, Power-Up: 3

(three, eight, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

9-5-4-4

(nine, five, four, four)

5-6-6-2

(five, six, six, two)

09-15-22-23-28

(nine, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

8-0-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(eight, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

7-7-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

5-4-9

(five, four, nine)

2-1-7-3, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, one, seven, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

0-1-2-3, Lucky Sum: 6

(zero, one, two, three; Lucky Sum: six)

3-5-5-0

(three, five, five, zero)

01-13-14-25-35, Bonus: 1

(one, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-five; Bonus: one)

01-04-08-11-13-14-17-18-19-21-23-24

(one, four, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-04-06-10-12-13-16-18-20-22-23-24

(one, four, six, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-02-06-09-10-11-16-17-18-19-22-24

(one, two, six, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

6-8-5-0, Sum It Up: 19

(six, eight, five, zero; Sum It Up: nineteen)

0-3-1-3

(zero, three, one, three)

5-7-6-0

(five, seven, six, zero)

5-7-6, Sum It Up: 18

(five, seven, six; Sum It Up: eighteen)

1-8-7

(one, eight, seven)

3-8-9

(three, eight, nine)

04-07-08-28-32

(four, seven, eight, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

6-7-1

(six, seven, one)

9-6-3-7

(nine, six, three, seven)

0-2-7

(zero, two, seven)

2-0-9-8

(two, zero, nine, eight)

QD-10C-9D-6H-2S

(QD, 10C, 9D, 6H, 2S)

06-09-18-35-38-42

(six, nine, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

18-27-29-31-33-37, Doubler: N

(eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)

01-05-19-26-30

(one, five, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

8-6-3

(eight, six, three)

3-0-4-5

(three, zero, four, five)