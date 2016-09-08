Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

01-03-08-09-12-13-15-16-18-19

0-7-2

1-1-5

0-9-6-0

2-9-1-2

06-10-15-30-38

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

8-3-8

6-8-0

5-4-6-2

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.61

Estimated jackpot: $286,000

04-17-25-28-30

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

14-20-23-32-39, Mega Ball: 10

02-05-17-18-22

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

21-22-25-26-41-42

Estimated jackpot: $6.9 million

8-2-9

04-13-29-31-32

03-04-08-10-12-18-19-20

02-04-05-06-08-09-11-15

5-3-1

1-7-2

6-6-3-1

7-3-8-2

02-06-07-12-21-29

Estimated jackpot: $163,000

7-6-0

0-9-3

1-0-5-6

1-7-3-5

5-4-7

8-2-7

0-4-1-1

3-9-1-2

0-9-1-9-9

0-3-7-2-5

3-2

3-1

0-8-0

0-7-3

1-1-3-2

3-6-5-0

3-5-4-3-8

4-3-0-4-5

4D-7H-9H-4S-10S

01-03-05-07-10-14-16-17-18-19-20-21

01-05-06-11-12-14-15-16-18-19-20-24

01-04-06-10-12-15-16-17-18-21-23-24

01-02-04-05-06-07-09-13-16-20-22-23

8-2-4

5-6-4

5-1-5-5

6-0-6-8-4

2-1-2-7-6

0-9-3

9-2-2

10-19-22-23-26

13-29-40-42-44

16-17-22-29-38

01-04-08-12-23-28-29-31-32-36-38-49-53-54-56-60-61-68-69-79

3-0-8

6-8-1

2-0-5-3

9-9-1-8

01-02-08-10-11-12-13-17-19-21-23-24

02-06-07-09-13-15-16-20-21-22-23-24

9-3-7

8-0-8

8-5-3-9

5-8-3-2

