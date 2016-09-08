Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
01-03-08-09-12-13-15-16-18-19
(one, three, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)
0-7-2
(zero, seven, two)
1-1-5
(one, one, five)
0-9-6-0
(zero, nine, six, zero)
2-9-1-2
(two, nine, one, two)
06-10-15-30-38
(six, ten, fifteen, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
8-3-8
(eight, three, eight)
6-8-0
(six, eight, zero)
5-4-6-2
(five, four, six, two)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.61
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.61)
Estimated jackpot: $286,000
04-17-25-28-30
(four, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
14-20-23-32-39, Mega Ball: 10
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: ten)
02-05-17-18-22
(two, five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
21-22-25-26-41-42
(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $6.9 million
8-2-9
(eight, two, nine)
04-13-29-31-32
(four, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)
03-04-08-10-12-18-19-20
(three, four, eight, ten, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
02-04-05-06-08-09-11-15
(two, four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen)
5-3-1
(five, three, one)
1-7-2
(one, seven, two)
6-6-3-1
(six, six, three, one)
7-3-8-2
(seven, three, eight, two)
02-06-07-12-21-29
(two, six, seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $163,000
7-6-0
(seven, six, zero)
0-9-3
(zero, nine, three)
1-0-5-6
(one, zero, five, six)
1-7-3-5
(one, seven, three, five)
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
8-2-7
(eight, two, seven)
0-4-1-1
(zero, four, one, one)
3-9-1-2
(three, nine, one, two)
0-9-1-9-9
(zero, nine, one, nine, nine)
0-3-7-2-5
(zero, three, seven, two, five)
3-2
(three, two)
3-1
(three, one)
0-8-0
(zero, eight, zero)
0-7-3
(zero, seven, three)
1-1-3-2
(one, one, three, two)
3-6-5-0
(three, six, five, zero)
3-5-4-3-8
(three, five, four, three, eight)
4-3-0-4-5
(four, three, zero, four, five)
4D-7H-9H-4S-10S
(4D, 7H, 9H, 4S, 10S)
01-03-05-07-10-14-16-17-18-19-20-21
(one, three, five, seven, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
01-05-06-11-12-14-15-16-18-19-20-24
(one, five, six, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
01-04-06-10-12-15-16-17-18-21-23-24
(one, four, six, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-04-05-06-07-09-13-16-20-22-23
(one, two, four, five, six, seven, nine, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
8-2-4
(eight, two, four)
5-6-4
(five, six, four)
5-1-5-5
(five, one, five, five)
6-0-6-8-4
(six, zero, six, eight, four)
2-1-2-7-6
(two, one, two, seven, six)
0-9-3
(zero, nine, three)
9-2-2
(nine, two, two)
10-19-22-23-26
(ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six)
13-29-40-42-44
(thirteen, twenty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-four)
16-17-22-29-38
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
01-04-08-12-23-28-29-31-32-36-38-49-53-54-56-60-61-68-69-79
(one, four, eight, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-nine)
3-0-8
(three, zero, eight)
6-8-1
(six, eight, one)
2-0-5-3
(two, zero, five, three)
9-9-1-8
(nine, nine, one, eight)
01-02-08-10-11-12-13-17-19-21-23-24
(one, two, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-06-07-09-13-15-16-20-21-22-23-24
(two, six, seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
8-0-8
(eight, zero, eight)
8-5-3-9
(eight, five, three, nine)
5-8-3-2
(five, eight, three, two)