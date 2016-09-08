6 students accused of sending threat to Florida school

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Six central Florida students are being told to stay away from campus after officials say they sent an email threatening violence to a local school.

A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office news release says an investigation into email sent to Bunnell Elementary School on Wednesday “unraveled a detailed plan to conduct a coordinated plot” against Flagler Palm Coast High School.

Sheriff’s officials say the threat was sent on a Flagler schools email account and proved to be unfounded.

Investigators located the student who sent the email. School administrators then found a number of other students believed to be involved. The students were taken from classes and their computers were confiscated. They were questioned after their parents were notified.

The students aren’t allowed on campus until the investigation is completed. They haven’t been arrested.