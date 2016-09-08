BC-AP News Digest 7 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

ONLY ON AP

FISHERMEN EXPLOITED IN PARADISE — Undocumented foreign fishermen are confined to U.S. boats in Hawaii for years at a time. They earn as little as 70 cents an hour and catch prized tuna in U.S. waters, selling at restaurants and markets nationwide. Their working situation is legal, thanks to a loophole in federal law. By Martha Mendoza and Margie Mason. SENT: 4,010 words, photos, graphic. TOP VIDEO: — US HI Exploited Fishermen (CR) — Hawaiian seafood caught by exploited fishermen. An abridged version of 1,200 words has also been sent. With FISHERMEN-EXPLOITED IN PARADISE-LEGAL LOOPHOLE — How U.S. laws trap foreign workers on Hawaii’s fishing boats; FISHERMEN-EXPLOITED IN PARADISE-Q&A.

TOP STORIES

CAMPAIGN 2016 — Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton confront their key weaknesses in a national security forum, with the Republican defending his preparedness to be commander in chief and the Democrat arguing that her email practices did not expose questionable judgment. By Julie Pace and Steve Peoples. SENT: 920 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-TRUMP — Putin’s spokesman does not respond to Trump’s accolade. Also see CAMPAIGN 2016-CLINTON-MEDIA below.

OBAMA — President Barack Obama says that Trump confirms his belief that the Republican candidate isn’t qualified to be president “every time he speaks,” adding that he was confident Americans would ultimately reject the brash billionaire on Election Day. SENT: 730 words, photos. UPCOMING: video. With OBAMA-GUANTANAMO BAY — Obama not ready to concede Guantanamo prison will survive.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Russia’s Foreign Ministry announces that Israeli and Palestinian leaders have agreed “in principle” to meet in Moscow for talks in what the Russians hope will relaunch Mideast peace talks after a more than two-year break. By Nataliya Vasilyeva. SENT: 340 words, photo. With PALESTINIANS-ELECTIONS — Palestinian court postpones next month’s municipal election.

CHILDREN OF SEPT 11 — As the 15th anniversary approaches, many of the children of 9/11 are becoming young adults who have grown up thinking about how, and whether, to integrate their legacy of loss into their futures. Some have said their relatives’ deaths inspired them to join the military; others were moved to work on global peace initiatives. By Jennifer Peltz. SENT: 1,700 words, photos. TOP VIDEO: — US NY Sept 11 Children (CR) — Wrestlers to Volunteers: Stories of 9/11 children. With OBAMA-SEPT 11 — Obama to mark 15 years since 9/11 at Pentagon ceremony.

FASHION AND FIREARMS — For decades, women have had few choices when it comes to the clothing they can wear to hide that they’re carrying a firearm. Enter holsters, corsets, camisoles and other clothing designed to be flattering, feminine — and functional — for the pistol-packin’ mama crowd. By Lisa Marie Pane. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

APPLE-LISTENING WIRELESSLY — Apple wants to push consumers further into a wireless world. Its tactics: Eliminate the standard headphone jack in its newest iPhones and market new “AirPods” listening buds that claim to improve on standard Bluetooth technology. But the strategy has some risks. By Technology Writer Brandon Bailey. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

RAPINOE-ANTHEM — Soccer player Megan Rapinoe stymied in bid for second national anthem protest. SENT: 780 words, photo.

AUSTRIA-OBIT-BOTHA — South African tenor Johan Botha dies at age 51. SENT: 360 words, photos.

YOSEMITE EXPANSION — Yosemite National Park will add 400 acres of meadows and forest in its largest expansion in nearly 70 years, officials say. SENT: 520 words, photos.

PARALYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY — Paralympic Games open to theme: “Heart knows no limits.” SENT: 780 words, photos, video.

CHINA-BRITAIN-OFFENSIVE ARTICLE — Air China removes magazine with offensive article about London. SENT: 450 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

SOUTHEAST ASIA-SOUTH CHINA SEA — Obama puts the long-simmering dispute in the South China Sea front and center on the agenda at a regional summit as it becomes clear that most of the other leaders gathered in the Laotian capital are going to let China off with a mild rebuke over its territorial expansion in the resource-rich waters. SENT: 690 words, photos.

UKRAINE-ENDLESS WAR — Two-and-a-half years after the conflict in eastern Ukraine started, weary soldiers on both sides of the front line see no end in sight — and no point to the fighting, which continues despite several supposed cease-fires. SENT: 680 words, photos.

COLOMBIA-PEACE VOTE — Heralded as a historic deal to end Latin America’s longest-running and bloody conflict, Colombia’s peace accord has one last hurdle to clear: a national referendum Oct. 2 that is sure to be a bitter fight. SENT: 980 words, photos.

NEPAL-CHILD MARRIAGE — Traditional practices, poverty, last year’s massive earthquake and Nepal’s ongoing political instability mean child marriages remain a serious problem in the country, rights groups say. SENT: 930 words, photos.

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

CAMPAIGN 2016-CLINTON-COAL MINERS — Clinton is supporting a bill that would protect health care and pension benefits for about 120,000 former coal miners and their families, an issue that has divided Senate Republicans. SENT: 760 words, photos. UPCOMING: Rally starts at 11 a.m.

CAMPAIGN 2016-WHY IT MATTERS-IMMIGRATION — An estimated 11 million people are living in the U.S. illegally, and the questions of what to do with them has been a campaign issue for more than a decade. SENT: 600 words, photo. Latest in a series.

CAMPAIGN 2016-CLINTON-MEDIA — Clinton’s Q&A sessions with reporters this week break her roughly nine-month streak of avoiding holding any kind of formal news conference. SENT: 890 words, photo.

NATIONAL

LOUISIANA FLOODING-LESSONS LEARNED —Hurricane Katrina in 2005 exposed huge gaps in the disaster response plans of Louisiana and the nation, lessons that formed the backbone of state and federal reaction as flooding ravaged 20 Louisiana parishes last month. SENT: 890 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA COAST-DEVELOPMENT — A California panel overwhelmingly rejects a plan to build nearly 900 upscale homes and a hotel on a valuable stretch of Southern California coastline that has long been the site of oil drilling and now provides habitat for endangered and threatened wildlife. SENT: 790 words, photos. With CLIMATE CHANGE-CALIFORNIA — California to extend most ambitious U.S. climate change law.

GIRL ON BICYCLE-OFFICER — Lawyers representing a black Washington state teen who was stopped by a white officer at the mall, pulled from her bicycle, thrown to the ground and shocked with a stun gun — all captured on surveillance video — files a lawsuit against the police, city and security agency. SENT: 750 words, photos.

MINE WASTE SPILL-SUPERFUND — A historic Colorado mountain town is on the threshold of a transformation after the federal government announced it will embark on an ambitious campaign to stanch the flow of acidic wastewater cascading from abandoned mines. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BUSINESS

EUROPE-ECONOMY — The European Central Bank is weighing whether to increase its efforts to boost stubbornly low inflation in the 19-country eurozone at a meeting of its governing council. By Business Writer David McHugh. UPCOMING: 600 words after 7:45 a.m. decision; news conference at 8:30 a.m.

HEALTH/SCIENCE/TECHNOLOGY

HURRICANES-UNDERSEA DRONES — Underwater drones help scientists understand what sustains and strengthens hurricanes and tropical storms — and ultimately better protect life and property. SENT: 450 words, photos.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SULLY MOVIE-INVESTIGATORS — Accident investigators say they object to their portrayal in a new movie based on the “Miracle on the Hudson” river landing of an airliner seven years ago. SENT: 710 words, photo, videos.

SPORTS

POLITICS OF BLOWOUT — How winning coaches of early season blowouts in college football react to those triumphs can range from effusive praise to harsh criticism. By College Football Writer John Marshall. SENT: 810 words, photos.

PLAYERS ON DECLINE — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is one of six NFL players who could trend downward in 2016. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 430 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

