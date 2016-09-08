World Trade performing arts center design to be unveiled

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials are unveiling a design for a long-stalled performing arts center at the World Trade Center site.

It will be called the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center. The design is being unveiled Thursday.

The billionaire businessman donated $75 million for the project in June.

Officials have said the donation will fund the center’s construction, endowment and operations.

The project has undergone numerous changes and delays since it was first included as part of the site’s 2003 master plan.

The center calls for three theaters that could be reconfigured for works of dance, opera, music and theater. It’ll also be home to the Tribeca Film Festival. It’s slated to open in 2019.