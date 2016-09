NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan police official says one person died and five others survived when a plane crashed near an airstrip in Kenya’s Rift Valley.

Area police chief Titus Munyoki said Thursday the light aircraft belonging to Sanctuary Farm in the town of Naivasha crashed after taking off.

Naivasha is 89 kilometers (55 miles) northwest of Nairobi.

Munyoki says it is not clear what caused the crash.